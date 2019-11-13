THURSDAY
Class 4A, Division II
Wharton Tigers vs. Bellville Brahmas
7 p.m., Columbus Cardinal Field at Memorial Stadium
Notes: Wharton (5-5) is the third seed in District 11, and Bellville (7-3) is the second seed in District 12. The teams last played 2017 and Bellville won 57-7. Wharton’s Donovan Krushall has passed for an area-leading 1,705 yards and 22 touchdowns, Joerell Davis has an area-leading 40 receptions for 662 yards and eight touchdowns, and James Jones has 36 catches for 749 yards and eight touchdowns. Davis also intercepted an area-leading seven passes and returned two for touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Jasper-Hardin-Jefferson game.
Class 3A, Division I
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Rice Consolidated Raiders
7:30 p.m., El Campo Ricebird Stadium
Notes: Hallettsville (7-2) and Rice Consolidated (5-4) were scheduled to play in Altair on Week 3, but the game was canceled. Hallettsville is the second seed in District 14, and Rice Consolidated is the third seed in District 13. This is the 30th meeting between the teams and Hallettsville leads the series 16-13. Rice Consolidated’s Ian Hargrove has rushed for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns, Lane Linhart has passed for 1,388 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 25 receptions for 496 yards and two touchdowns. Gerke also has four interceptions. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Jourdanton-San Diego game.
Edna Cowboys vs.
Palacios Sharks
7:30 p.m., Wharton Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium
Notes: Edna (7-3) and Palacios (8-2) meet in a rematch of last year’s bi-district game won by Edna 61-21. Palacios is the second seed in District 13, and Edna is the third seed in District 14. Palacios is making its first back-to-back playoff appearances since the 1963 and 1964 seasons. Edna is making its ninth straight postseason appearance. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 1,259 yards and 21 touchdowns, Anthony White has passed for 1,556 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Camron Polk has 35 receptions for 542 yards and six touchdowns. Palacios’ Jordin Nemes has intercepted four passes. Edna’s slot-T offense has produced 2,815 yards and 35 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s George West-Cotulla game.
Class 3A, Division II
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs vs. Corpus Christi
London Pirates
7 p.m., Three Rivers Bulldog Stadium
Notes: Nixon-Smiley (4-6) is the fourth seed in District 15, and London (8-1) is the first seed in District 16. Nixon-Smiley is making its first playoff appearance since 2016 after going 0-10 last season. London’s lone loss came to Corpus Christi St. John Paul II. Nixon-Smiley’s Xavier Arias, Jesse Riojas and Dario Jantes have combined to rush for 2,073 yards and 18 touchdowns. Nixon-Smiley’s Bradyn Martinez has intercepted four passes. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Brady-Ganado game.
Odem Owls vs. Stockdale Brahmas
7 p.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
Notes: Odem (8-2) is the second seed in District 16, and Stockdale (4-6) is the third seed in District 15. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Comfort-Schulenburg game.
Class 2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches vs. Freer Buckaroos
7 p.m., Floresville Eschenburg Field
Notes: Shiner (10-0) is the first seed in District 15, and Freer (5-5) is the fourth seed in District 16. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the state poll and is making its 22nd consecutive playoff appearance. Shiner has yielded a total of 88 points this season. Freer surrendered 83 points in its loss to Refugio. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 1,122 yards and 20 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Brackettville-Hearne game.
Weimar Wildcats vs. Santa Maria Cougars
7:30 p.m., Taft Greyhound Stadium
Notes: Weimar (9-1) is the second seed in District 15, and Santa Maria (7-2) is the third seed in District 16. Weimar’s lone loss came to No. 2 Shiner. Santa Maria lost to No. 1 Refugio and Three Rivers. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Mason-Thrall game.
Class 2A, Division II
Louise Hornets vs.
Bremond Tigers
7 p.m., Brenham Cub Stadium
Notes: Louise (1-9) is the fourth seed in District 14, and Bremond (9-1) is the first seed in District 13. Louise’s lone win was over Somerville. Bremond’s lone loss was to Hamilton. The teams last met in the 2014 regional playoffs and Bremond won 47-6. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Saturday’s Agua Dulce-D’Hanis game.
