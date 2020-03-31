Victoria East and Victoria West will have the same opponents in their Class 5A baseball district as their football district for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
But area Class 4A teams will be headed in a number of different directions.
The UIL on Monday released its revised realignments for Class 5A and 4A baseball districts for the next two seasons.
The Titans and Warriors will compete in District 29-5A against Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff and Veterans Memorial, Carroll, King, Moody, Ray and Miller from the Corpus Christi ISD.
Calhoun will join District 26-4A with Beeville, Corpus Christi Miller, Corpus Christi West Oso, Ingleside, Rockport-Fulton and Sinton.
El Campo and Wharton will move to Region III and will be in District 24-4A with Bellville, Navasota, Royal and Sealy.
Cuero and Gonzales will be in District 27-4A with La Vernia and Geronimo Navarro.
Bay City will move back to Region IV from Region III and join District 25-4A with Brazosport, La Marque, Needville, Stafford, Sweeny and Columbia.
