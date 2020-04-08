What started as a normal Thursday, ended in a way Duke’s Kendyl Lange never imagined.
Lange and her teammates concluded practice like usual before she received a notification on her cell phone.
It was a breaking news alert from the NCAA: All Division I college sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.
“My heart just dropped, and I started thinking about everything our team had accomplished this season,” Lange said. “It was an emotional few hours getting that news.”
Lange, a Hallettsville graduate, was in her first season at Duke after transferring from the University of Central Florida in July.
The Blue Devils were having their best season in program history with a 23-4 record and were ranked No. 25 in the USA Collegiate rankings.
Lange played a vital part in the team’s success by playing in 24 games and hitting .340 with nine stolen bases.
“We had great chemistry,” Lange said. “We were locked in as a team and it was heartbreaking for us. We had been working since the summer to put Duke softball on the map, and 27 games into the season, we were doing that.”
Like Lange, other area softball players are dealing with the stoppage in their own way.
University of North Texas’ Camille Grahmann was hoping to complete her senior season before play was called.
Grahmann, also a Hallettsville graduate, was batting .286 after appearing in 17 games for the Eagles.
“When it’s your senior season, you can plan for what’s coming but then something like this happens and there’s nothing you can do,” Grahmann said. “It hurts because we were having such a great season. We had beaten Oklahoma and were starting to receive Top 25 votes.”
The NCAA will permit Division I softball athletes who had their seasons shortened by the pandemic so they can have an additional year of eligibility.
Grahmann, who majors in speech pathology and audiology, said this could be a good opportunity for her to further her education.
“I’m going back in forth and weighing my options,” she said. “I love working with kids, so maybe I can use this time to get more out of my education. You can plan things, but things like this happen once in a lifetime.”
Sam Houston State University softball coach Garrett Valis, who is from Shiner, has been in close contact with his team since play was called.
The Bearkats are home to Cuero graduate Regan Dunn, Kyndal Kutac from Schulenburg and Weimar graduate Hunter Ervin.
“I think the initial reaction was a little bit of shock,” Valis said. “We were told we would play that Friday against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and then we get an update from the NCAA that the championships had been called off. Things like that don’t feel real until it happens to you.”
Valis, who won a state championship in baseball at St. Paul, has been coaching the Bearkats since 2018 after serving four seasons as the team’s top assistant coach.
“Regan had a wonderful freshman year and did a lot of exciting things,” Valis said. “She got experience offensively, and we were excited and hoping it would jump into her sophomore year.”
Dunn was facing some obstacles after getting sick in November. Valis is seeing the time off as a positive for Dunn, who was coming off a strong freshman season.
In 13 starts, she finished with a 9-5 record in the circle with a 2.22 earned run average and 91 strikeouts.
“This time off could be a blessing for her,” Valis said. “She has a great amount of talent, and she’s a hard worker. She’s determined as anyone I’ve been around.”
Ervin, a senior with the Bearkats, was also off to a strong start after hitting a three-run home run in the team’s Southland Conference opener against Northwestern State.
“Hunter is going through the process of how to handle her career moving forward, and we want her back,” Valis said. “She transferred from West Texas and turned into a tremendous leader for us. She loves competing when she gets under the lights.”
“Kyndal is very competitive,” Valis added. “She’s hard on herself does everything with more effort than anyone. When you look at her, she has an awesome combination of power and speed.”
Rylee Trlicek, who also graduated from Hallettsville, was settling in nicely at the University of Florida. In her second career start, Trlicek pitched a complete-game no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Georgia State to become the first freshman pitcher to throw a no-hitter for the Gators since 2016.
“Always play like it’s your last game,” Grahmann said. “You don’t know when it’s going to be taken away from you. Never take the game for granted.”
The earliest play can resume for spring athletes is August.
For Lange, it’s a day she can hardly wait for.
“When I put on the Duke jersey, I was living the dream,” Lange said. “It definitely puts into perspective how everything can be taken away so quickly. Now, it’s God’s plan. Everything is happening for a reason.”
