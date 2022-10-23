Victoria East’s Isabella Roth is going on her fourth consecutive year advancing to the cross country regional meet.
However, there are a little more expectations on Roth after she won her first district championship at the District 29-5A cross country meet held at Dugan Track Stadium on Oct. 13.
“I’m not as nervous anymore because I know what it’s like, and I know what to expect,” Roth said. “But I am a little nervous because I kind of have different expectations for this time around.”
Roth’s district winning run saw her cross the finish line with a time of 20:57.70, beating out 59 other girls for first place.
“It felt good,” she said. “It was very rewarding because it was something that I had been working up to all season.”
East coach Jennifer Gantt has coached Roth since she was a seventh-grader at Howell Middle School and has enjoyed seeing the progress over five years.
“Each year she’s just progressively gotten better,” Gantt said. “It's been fun, exciting, and it's been rewarding to see her be the district champion this year because it's well earned.”
Gantt is confident in Roth heading into the UIL’s Region IV meet, which will be held at Dugan Track Stadium in Corpus Christi on Oct. 25.
“I’m excited because we’re looking at her chances of possibly making state, and I think that this is the year that she’s got that chance,” Gantt said. “I think she knows that, and that’s why she’s set her goals a little bit higher this year.”
Also heading to Dugan Track Stadium to compete in regionals in the boys race is Victoria West’s Ashton Richter, who placed fifth at the district meet with a time of 17:47.76.
Bloomington boys hope to build of district title
Another local school that had success during their district meet was Bloomington, as their boys team placed first in the District 28-2A meet held at Green-Dickson Park on Oct. 10.
Bloomington ended the meet with an average time of 20:40.26, with three of their runners placing in the top 10.
“I’m very happy for them,” said Bloomington head coach Equs Darby. “I just stand there and make everything a competition. They’re the ones actually doing all the running. Waking up in the morning at five o’clock to come to practice whether it's cold or hot, or staying after school to run.”
“Them seeing one of the finishing products of everything that they’ve put into what I’ve instilled in them and the things that I’ve been preaching to them all year, seeing it manifest and actually become a reality, I think it gave them a sense of hope and pride because when you talk or speak of Bloomington athletics there’s not a lot of positivity," he added.
Ganado's Alan Baez-Corpus won the district meet with a time of 16:54.46.
Also performing well in the District 28-2A meet was Shiner’s girls team, as they came in first in the 3200 run, finishing with an average time of 13:43.51.
Shiner had five of their runners place in the top five, led by Hayleigh Burns who clocked in at 13:00.74.
Khyli Proctor will represent Bloomington in the girls regional meet after finishing eighth at the district meet.