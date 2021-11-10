THURSDAY
Class 5A, Division I
Victoria West Warriors
at McAllen Memorial Mustangs, 7 p.m.
- NOTES: West (6-4) finished fourth in District 15 so it travels to McAllen’s Veteran Memorial Stadium to play District 16 champion McAllen Memorial (9-1) in a rematch of last year’s bi-district game. West won that game, 61-35. West makes its third straight bi-district playoff appearance coming off a loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. McAllen Memorial has won nine straight games since losing its season opener to Edinburg Vela. Victoria West’s Braden Luedeker has passed for 1,775 yards and 14 touchdowns, and D’andre Fillmore and Dion Green have combined for 82 receptions for 1,437 yards and 15 touchdowns. Fillmore and Jordan Thibodeaux each have six interceptions. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Saturday’s San Antonio Lanier-San Antonio Southside game.
Class 4A, Division I
Houston Yates Lions
at El Campo Ricebirds, 7 p.m.
- NOTES: Yates (5-5) travels to Ricebird Stadium after finishing fourth in District 11 for a rematch of last year’s bi-district game against No. 3 and District 12 champion El Campo (9-1). El Campo won last year’s game 63-6. Yates is coming off a loss to Houston Kashmere. El Campo has won eight straight games since losing to Fulshear. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for an area-leading 2,261 yards and 36 touchdowns, and Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Lindale-Lumberton game.
Beeville Trojans
vs. La Feria Lions,
7 p.m., Corpus Christi
Cabaniss Stadium
- NOTES: Beeville (4-6) finished fourth in District 15 and La Feria (7-1) won District 16. The teams met earlier this season in Beeville and Beeville captured a 49-31 win, handing La Feria its only loss. Beeville is coming off a loss to Corpus Christi Miller. Beeville’s Victor Gonzales has passed for 981 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Lampasas-Pleasanton game.
Class 4A, Division II
San Antonio YMLA Lions
at Cuero Gobblers, 7 p.m.
- NOTES: San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership Academy (3-6) finished fourth in District 14 and will travel to Gobbler Stadium to play No. 7 and District 13 champion Cuero (9-1). San Antonio YMLA has lost five of its last seven games. Cuero has won six straight games since losing to Navarro. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 1,481 yards and 23 touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 1,969 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson have combined for 83 receptions for 1,446 yards and 12 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Rockport-Fulton-Hondo game.
Class 3A, Division I
Hallettsville Brahmas
vs. Cameron Yoe Yoemen, 7 p.m., Brenham Cub Stadium
- NOTES: No. 7 Hallettsville (8-2) finished second in District 12, and Cameron Yoe (4-6) finished third in District 11. The teams have met twice before in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs with Yoe winning 38-19 in 2012 and 28-26 in 2013. Yoe went on to win the state championship in both seasons. Hallettsville advanced to the state final last season. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett has rushed for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Diboll-Buna game.
Industrial Cobras
vs. Lyford Bulldogs, 7 p.m., Odem Owl Stadium
- NOTES: Industrial (8-2) travels from Vanderbilt to play Lyford (7-3). Industrial finished second in District 15, and Lyford finished third in District 16. Industrial is going for its third straight bi-district win after closing out district play with a win over Goliad. Lyford won its last two district games. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,230 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Mason Roe has 30 catches for 611 yards and nine touchdowns. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Poteet-Luling game.
Class 2A, Division I
Santa Maria Cougars
at Refugio Bobcats, 7 p.m.
- NOTES: Santa Maria (4-5) travels to Refugio’s Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium after finishing fourth in District 16. No. 1 Refugio (10-0) won the District 15 championship. The teams were district opponents in 2018 and 2019 and Refugio won both meetings by a combined score of 122-20. Refugio has outscored its opposition by a total of 615-59 this season. Refugio’s Jordan Kelley has 39 receptions for 714 yards and 15 touchdowns, and has also scored touchdowns returning two punts, one kickoff and on an interception. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Johnson City-Flatonia game.
Shiner Comanches
vs. Harper Longhorns, 7 p.m., San Antonio Davenport Stadium
- NOTES: No. 2 Shiner (10-0) won the District 13 championship. Harper (7-3) finished fourth in District 14. The game is a rematch of last year’s bi-district round. Shiner won 72-12 and went on to win the state championship. Shiner has outscored its opposition by a total of 421-60. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 1,592 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Drew Wenske shares the area lead with six interceptions. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Premont-Three Rivers game.
Ganado Indians vs. Ozona Lions, 6:30 p.m., San Antonio
Comalander
- NOTES: Ganado (5-5) and Ozona (5-5) travel to San Antonio after finishing second and third in Districts 13 and 14, respectively. Ozona had won three straight games before losing to Mason last week. Ganado pulled out a one-point win over Flatonia last week to claim second place. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,436 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt and Josiah Sterling have combined for 83 receptions for 944 yards and nine touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s La Villa-Freer game.
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers
vs. La Pryor Bulldogs, 7 p.m., Jourdanton Indian Stadium
- NOTES: No. 6 Falls City (9-1) was the champion of District 16, and La Pryor (2-7) finished fourth in District 15. Falls City and La Pryor were district opponents in 2018 and 2019 and Falls City won both games by a combined score of 115-2. Falls City has won eight straight games and has shut out its opponent in six of its last seven games. Falls City’s Wesley Molina has four interceptions. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Snook-Rocksprings game.
Yorktown Wildcats
vs. Sabinal Yellowjackets, 7:30 p.m., Floresville
Eschenburg Field
- NOTES: Yorktown (7-3) finished second in District 16, and Sabinal (3-7) finished third in District 15. Sabinal is coming off a loss to Bruni. Yorktown has won its last three games, and has scored 33 points or more in eight games. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for an area-leading 2,176 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has an area-leading 55 receptions for 991 yards and 13 touchdowns. Barefield also has three interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Granger-Miles game.
