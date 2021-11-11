FRIDAY
Class 4A, Division I
Calhoun Sandcrabs vs. Grulla Gators, 7:30 p.m., Alice Memorial Stadium
- NOTES: Calhoun (5-4) travels from Port Lavaca, and Grulla (4-4) from Rio Grande City to Alice to open the playoffs. Calhoun finished third in District 15, and Grulla was second in District 16. Calhoun is coming off a loss to No. 8 Calallen last week, and Grulla lost to Kingsville. Calhoun’s Esteban Cruz, Jacob Laughlin, Adrian Chambers and Tony Hensley have combined to rush for 2,838 yards and 25 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Austin LBJ-La Vernia game.
- Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
- Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Class 3A, Division I
Yoakum Bulldogs vs. Little River Academy Bumblebees, 7:30 p.m., Waller ISD Stadium
- NOTES: Yoakum (7-3) finished third in District 12, and Little River Academy (9-1) finished second in District 11. Yoakum is coming off a win over Hempstead in which it forced seven turnovers and earned its first shutout of the season. Little River Academy has won five straight games since losing to district champion Lorena. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones has rushed for 1,592 yards and 22 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s East Chambers-Huntington game.
- Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
- Internet: txthunderradio.com.
Goliad Tigers vs. Corpus Christi London Pirates, 7 p.m., Falls City Beaver Stadium
- NOTES: Goliad (6-4) bounced back from a winless 2020 season to finish fourth in District 15. London (9-0) was the champion in District 16. Teams had a common opponent in Bishop. Goliad defeated Bishop 39-20, and London defeated Bishop 56-0. Goliad seeking its first playoff win since 2018. Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke has passed for 1,119 yards and seven touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Lago Vista-Universal City Randolph game.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
Class 3A, Division II
Van Vleck Leopards vs. Riesel Indians, 7:30 p.m., Caldwell Hornet Field
- NOTES: Van Vleck (7-3) heads into the playoffs against Riesel (5-4) after winning its first district championship since 2004. Van Vleck defeated East Bernard last week to secure the District 14 title. Riesel finished fourth in District 13. Van Vleck has won six straight games. Riesel won its last two games. Van Vleck’s Cam Austin has rushed for 1,002 yards and 11 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Natalia-Taft game.
- Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Tidehaven Tigers vs. Rogers Eagles, 7:30 p.m., Navasota Rattler Stadium
- NOTES: Tidehaven (5-4) comes into its bi-district rematch against Rogers (7-3) as the third seed in District 14. Rogers is the second seed in District 13 and won last year’s game 41-34. Tidehaven snapped a two-game losing streak with its win over Danbury last week. Rogers has won five of its last six games. Tidehaven’s Jose Martinez has four interceptions and returned three for touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Karnes City-Odem game.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Karnes City Badgers vs. Odem Owls, 7:30 p.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
- NOTES: Karnes City (4-6) makes its first playoff appearance since 2015 as the fourth seed in District 15. Odem (10-0) is the top seed in District 16. Karnes City has gone 3-2 since Donnie Dziuk was named interim head coach, and clinched the playoff spot with its win over Natalia last week. Odem’s eight-point win over Hebbronville last week was its smallest margin of victory this season. Karnes City’s Warrick Thompson has 37 catches for 662 yards and 12 touchdowns, and shares the area lead with six interceptions. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Tidehaven-Rogers game.
- Twitter: @mayirsi
Class 2A, Division I
Flatonia Bulldogs vs. Johnson City Eagles, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Davenport Stadium
- NOTES: Flatonia (4-4) is the third seed in District 13, and Johnson City (8-2) is the second seed in District 14. Flatonia lost to Ganado by one point last week in a game that decided the second and third seeds. Johnson City has won five of its last six games. Flatonia head coach Chris Freytag was an assistant at Flatonia when Johnson City head coach David Sine was the head coach at Flatonia. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Refugio-Santa Maria game.
Schulenburg Shorthorns vs. Mason Punchers, 7:30 p.m., Wimberley Texan Stadium
- NOTES: Schulenburg (4-6) returns to the playoffs after a year’s absence as the fourth seed in District 13. No. 8 Mason (9-1) is the top seed in District 14. Schulenburg has struggled on offense, scoring 21 points or more three times this season. Mason has won six straight games since losing to Wall. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Kenedy-Ben Bolt game.
- Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM.
- Internet: ktim.org.
Kenedy Lions vs. Ben Bolt Badgers, 7:30 p.m., Robstown High School Stadium
- NOTES: Kenedy (7-2) returns to the playoffs as the second seed in District 15, and Ben Bolt (5-5) is the third seed in District 16. Kenedy and Ben Bolt were scheduled to meet in last year’s bi-district round, but Ben Bolt had to forfeit because of COVID-19 cases. Kenedy defeated Three Rivers last week to earn the second seed. Ben Bolt has been shut out in its last two games. Kenedy’s Jaydin Chapa and Geovanni Gibson have combined to rush for 1,580 yards and 17 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Schulenburg-Mason game.
Class 2A, Division II
Louise Hornets vs. Bruni Badgers, 7:30 p.m., Taft Greyhound Stadium
- NOTES: Louise (6-4) comes off its bye week to play Bruni (6-3). Louise is the third seed in District 16, and Bruni is the second seed in District 15. Louise yielded a total of 12 points in its four district wins, and a total of 75 points in its two district losses. Bruni has won five of its last six games. Louise’s Tayveon Kimball has rushed for 1,045 yards and 15 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Christoval-Burton game.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Woodsboro Eagles vs. D’Hanis Cowboys, 7 p.m., Floresville Eschenburg Field
- NOTES: Woodsboro (3-6) makes its first playoff appearance since 2018 as the fourth seed in District 16. D’Hanis (8-1) was the District 15 champion. Woodsboro has averaged under nine points a game. D’Hanis has won eight straight games since losing its season opener to Harper. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Eldorado-Somerville game.
SATURDAY
Class 3A, Division I
Bishop Badgers at Edna Cowboys, 1 p.m.
- NOTES: District 16 fourth seed Bishop (4-4) travels to Cowboy Memorial Stadium to play No. 8 and District 15 champion Edna (8-2). Bishop won its last two games. Edna has won six straight games, and its two losses were to state-ranked teams. Edna’s Jaiden Clay has passed for 1,540 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief has 35 receptions for 596 yards and eight touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Jourdanton-Blanco game.
- Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
- Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.