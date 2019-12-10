Ten area players were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Football first team.
To be nominated to the team a student must be a senior with a GPA of 92 or above including grades 9-11 and the first six weeks of grade 12. Students must also be in good standing and be of moral character.
A total of 3,457 students were named to the team.
Gonzales placed three players on the first team in Dominic Anzaldua, Heath Henke and Diego Diaz De Leon. El Campo placed two players on the first team in Griffen Croix and Meredith Rek. Falls City also had two players on the first team in Cherie Riojas and Kevin Jendrusch.
Others on the first team included Matthew Gomez from Beeville, Drayton Canaris from Rice Consolidated, and Anton Kacer from Tidehaven.
Victoria West had three players on the second team in Chase Elsik, Clayton Rosales and Trenton Carter.
Sam Nix made the second team for Victoria East, while Blaine Koopman and Trent Nieto were honorable mentions.
Following are area members of the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Football Team.
First team
Beeville: Matthew Gomez; El Campo: Griffen Croix, Meredith Rek; Falls City: Cherie Riojas, Kevin Jendrusch; Gonzales: Dominic Anzaldua, Heath Henke, Diego Diaz De Leon; Rice Consolidated: Drayton Canaris; Tidehaven: Anton Kacer
Second Team
Beeville: Joseph Dylan Hernandez; Calhoun: Cade Kveton, Conner Kestler, Esiquiel Saenz, Logan Bonuz; El Campo: Role Riha, Conner Williams, Edmund Weinheimer, Matthew Van Gorp; Falls City: Adam Lyssy, Tay Yanta; Gonzales: Frank Benes; Hallettsville: Blake Sitka, Dylan Crye; Karnes City: Kamden Dziuk; Refugio: Colten Hesseltine, Thomas Keyes; Rice Consolidated: Michael Hoelscher; Tidehaven: Call Davant; Victoria East: Sam Nix; Victoria West: Chase Elsik, Clayton Rosales, Trenton Carter; Weimar: Wyatt Pavlik
Honorable Mention
Beeville: Andrew Wessels, Jared Silva, Mathayus Perez; Calhoun: Pierston Salinas, Weston Stavinoha; Cuero: Chase Blackwell, Cooper Bishop; El Campo: Jace Voldan; Flatonia: Dakory Willis; Gonzales: Lion Williamson; Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek; Karnes City: Luke Doreck; Rice Consolidated: John Carey, Rj Zarate; Schulenburg: Colby Jochen; Victoria East: Trent Nieto, Blaine Koopman; Weimar: Vicente Cabrera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.