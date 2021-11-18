Football logo

Class 4A, Division I

  • Calhoun (6-4) vs. Austin LBJ (11-0), 7:30 p.m., Yoakum Bulldog Stadium
  • El Campo (10-1) vs. Lindale (7-4) LATE Thursday
  • Pleasanton 21, Beeville 20

Class 4A, Division II

  • Cuero (10-1) vs. Rockport-Fulton (10-1), 7:30 p.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium

Class 3A, Division I

  • Edna (9-2) vs. Blanco (5-6), 7 p.m., Smithville Tiger Stadium
  • Hallettsville (9-2) vs. Diboll (8-3), 7 p.m., Navasota Rattler Stadium
  • Industrial (9-2) vs. Poteet (10-1) , 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Cabaniss Stadium

Class 3A, Division II

  • Tidehaven (6-4) vs. Odem (11-0), 6 p.m., Saturday, Victoria Memorial Stadium

Class 2A, Division I

  • Ganado 60, La Villa 23
  • Shiner (11-0) vs. Three Rivers (7-4), 7:30 p.m., Friday, La Vernia Bear Stadium
  • Refugio (11-0) vs. Flatonia (5-4), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Floresville Eschenburg Field
  • Schulenburg (5-6) vs. Kenedy (8-2), 7:30 p.m., Friday, San Antonio Pieper Ranch Warrior Stadium

Class 2A, Division II

  • Falls City (10-1) vs. Rocksprings (8-3), 7 p.m., Friday, Kerrville Antler Stadium
  • Yorktown (8-3) vs. Granger (9-1), 7 p.m., Friday, San Antonio Davenport Stadium

Regional

TAPPS Division IV

  • Shiner St. Paul (7-1) vs. Bryan Brazos Christian (8-2), 7 p.m., Friday, Giddings Buffalo Stadium
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-4) vs. Houston Lutheran North (1-6), 7 p.m., Friday, Van Vleck Burl McKinney Stadium

