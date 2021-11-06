Bi-District
Class 5A, Division I
Victoria West (6-4) at McAllen Memorial (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Class 4A, Division I
El Campo (9-1), TBA
Calhoun (5-4) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alice
Beeville (4-6) vs. La Feria (7-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Corpus Christi Cabaniss
Class 4A, Division II
San Antonio YMLA (3-6) at Cuero (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Class 3A, Division I
Hallettsville (8-2) vs. Cameron Yoe (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Brenham Cub Stadium
Yoakum (7-3) vs. Little River Academy (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waller
Bishop (4-4) at Edna (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
Industrial (8-2) vs. Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m., Thursday, Odem
Goliad (6-4) vs. Corpus Christi London (9-0), TBA
Class 3A, Division II
Van Vleck (7-3) vs. Riesel (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Caldwell
Tidehaven (5-4) vs. Rogers (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Navasota
Karnes City (4-6) vs. Odem (10-0), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Victoria Memorial
Class 2A, Division I
Santa Maria (4-5) at Refugio (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Shiner (10-0) vs. Harper (7-3), TBA
Ganado (5-5) vs. Ozona (5-5), TBA
Flatonia (4-4) vs. Johnson City (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio Davenport
Schulenburg (4-6) vs. Mason (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wimberley
Kenedy (7-2) vs. Ben Bolt (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Robstown
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City (9-1) vs. La Pryor (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Jourdanton
Yorktown (7-3) vs. Sabinal (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Floresville
Louise (6-4) vs. Bruni (6-3), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Taft
Woodsboro (3-6) vs. D’Hanis (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville
Area
TAPPS Division IV
Shiner St. Paul (7-1), bye
Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-4), TBA
