Bi-District

Class 5A, Division I

Victoria West (6-4) at McAllen Memorial (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A, Division I

El Campo (9-1), TBA

Calhoun (5-4) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alice

Beeville (4-6) vs. La Feria (7-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Corpus Christi Cabaniss

Class 4A, Division II

San Antonio YMLA (3-6) at Cuero (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A, Division I

Hallettsville (8-2) vs. Cameron Yoe (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Brenham Cub Stadium

Yoakum (7-3) vs. Little River Academy (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waller

Bishop (4-4) at Edna (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

Industrial (8-2) vs. Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m., Thursday, Odem

Goliad (6-4) vs. Corpus Christi London (9-0), TBA 

Class 3A, Division II

Van Vleck (7-3) vs. Riesel (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Caldwell

Tidehaven (5-4) vs. Rogers (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Navasota

Karnes City (4-6) vs. Odem (10-0), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Victoria Memorial

Class 2A, Division I

Santa Maria (4-5) at Refugio (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Shiner (10-0) vs. Harper (7-3), TBA

Ganado (5-5) vs. Ozona (5-5), TBA

Flatonia (4-4) vs. Johnson City (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio Davenport

Schulenburg (4-6) vs. Mason (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wimberley

Kenedy (7-2) vs. Ben Bolt (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Robstown

Class 2A, Division II

Falls City (9-1) vs. La Pryor (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday, Jourdanton

Yorktown (7-3) vs. Sabinal (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Floresville

Louise (6-4) vs. Bruni (6-3), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Taft

Woodsboro (3-6) vs. D’Hanis (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville

Area

TAPPS Division IV

Shiner St. Paul (7-1), bye

Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-4), TBA

