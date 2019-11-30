Quarterfinals
Class 3A, Division I
Hallettsville (10-2) vs. Columbus (11-2), TBA
Class 3A, Division II
Ganado (10-3) vs. East Bernard (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Alvin Freedom Field
Class 2A, Division I
Refugio (13-0) vs. Holland (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, San Antonio Alamodome
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City (12-1) vs. Bremond (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Pflugerville The Pfield
TAPPS Division IV State Final
Hallettsville Sacred Heart (7-6) vs. Shiner St. Paul/Fort Worth Country Day winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hewitt Panther Stadium
