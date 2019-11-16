Thursday
Area Playoffs
Class 2A, Division I
- Refugio (11-0) vs. Thorndale (9-2), 6:30 p.m. San Antonio Heroes Stadium
Friday
Area Playoffs
Class 5A, Division I
- Victoria West (7-4) vs. San Antonio Harlan (11-0), 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Farris Stadium
Class 5A, Division II
- Calhoun (9-2) vs. Boerne Champion (10-1), 7:30 p.m., Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Class 4A, Division I
- El Campo (9-2) vs. Beeville (11-0), 7:30 p.m., Port Lavaca Sandcrab Stadium
- Gonzales (8-2) vs. Lampasas (10-1), 7:30 p.m., Pflugerville The Pfield
Class 3A, Division I
- Industrial (10-1) vs. Marion (8-3), 7:30 p.m., Karnes City Poss Johnson Field
- Edna (8-3) vs. George West (11-0), 7:30 p.m., Cuero Gobbler Stadium
Class 2A, Division I
- Shiner (11-0) vs. Hearne (7-4), 7:30 p.m., Sealy T.J. Mills Stadium
Regional Playoffs
TAPPS Division II
- Victoria St. Joseph (7-3) vs. Houston Second Baptist (11-0), 7:30 p.m., Wharton Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium
Saturday
TAPPS Division IV
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-6) vs. Bryan Brazos Christian (8-3), 3 p.m., Giddings Buffalo Stadium
TBA
Class 3A, Division I
- Hallettsville (8-2) vs. Jourdanton (10-1)
Class 3A, Division II
- Tidehaven (6-5) vs. Poth (10-1)
- Ganado (8-3) vs. Corpus Christi London (9-1)
Class 2A, Division I
- Weimar (10-1) vs. Mason (9-2)
Class 2A, Division II
- Falls City (10-1) vs. Chilton (7-4)
- Flatonia (10-1) vs. La Pryor (7-4)
TAPPS Division IV
- Shiner St. Paul (7-3) vs. Dallas Covenant Christian/Beaumont Legacy Christian
