Thursday

Area Playoffs

Class 2A, Division I

  • Refugio (11-0) vs. Thorndale (9-2), 6:30 p.m. San Antonio Heroes Stadium

Friday

Area Playoffs

Class 5A, Division I

  • Victoria West (7-4) vs. San Antonio Harlan (11-0), 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Farris Stadium

Class 5A, Division II

  • Calhoun (9-2) vs. Boerne Champion (10-1), 7:30 p.m., Bastrop Memorial Stadium

Class 4A, Division I

  • El Campo (9-2) vs. Beeville (11-0), 7:30 p.m., Port Lavaca Sandcrab Stadium
  • Gonzales (8-2) vs. Lampasas (10-1), 7:30 p.m., Pflugerville The Pfield

Class 3A, Division I

  • Industrial (10-1) vs. Marion (8-3), 7:30 p.m., Karnes City Poss Johnson Field
  • Edna (8-3) vs. George West (11-0), 7:30 p.m., Cuero Gobbler Stadium

Class 2A, Division I

  • Shiner (11-0) vs. Hearne (7-4), 7:30 p.m., Sealy T.J. Mills Stadium

Regional Playoffs

TAPPS Division II

  • Victoria St. Joseph (7-3) vs. Houston Second Baptist (11-0), 7:30 p.m., Wharton Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium

Saturday

TAPPS Division IV

  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-6) vs. Bryan Brazos Christian (8-3), 3 p.m., Giddings Buffalo Stadium

TBA

Class 3A, Division I

  • Hallettsville (8-2) vs. Jourdanton (10-1)

Class 3A, Division II

  • Tidehaven (6-5) vs. Poth (10-1)
  • Ganado (8-3) vs. Corpus Christi London (9-1)

Class 2A, Division I

  • Weimar (10-1) vs. Mason (9-2)

Class 2A, Division II

  • Falls City (10-1) vs. Chilton (7-4)
  • Flatonia (10-1) vs. La Pryor (7-4)

TAPPS Division IV

  • Shiner St. Paul (7-3) vs. Dallas Covenant Christian/Beaumont Legacy Christian
