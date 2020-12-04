SATURDAY
TAPPS Division IV Semifinal
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals
vs. Tomball Rosehill
Christian Eagles
2 p.m., Giddings Buffalo Stadium
Notes: St. Paul (6-1) advanced with a 35-20 regional win over Bryan Brazos Christian. Rosehill Christian (4-4) beat Houston Lutheran North 28-8 in regional. The teams met in Tomball in their season opener and St. Paul won 21-17. St. Paul is seeking its third straight semifinal win and a chance to win its third consecutive state championship. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 1,179 yards and 21 touchdowns. The winner advances to the state final against the winner of Saturday’s game between Waco Reicher and Dallas First Baptist.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KXTM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Twitter: @PLScarmardo2
