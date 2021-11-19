SATURDAY
AREA
Class 3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers
vs. Odem Owls
- 6 p.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
- NOTES: Tidehaven (6-4) advanced with a win over Rogers, and Odem (11-0) defeated Karnes City. Tidehaven avenged last year’s bi-district loss to Rogers. Odem returns to Memorial Stadium for the second consecutive week. Odem’s rushing attack is led by Hunter Dawson (1,085 yards, 19 touchdowns), Marcus Martinez (984, 10) and Mark Moreno (758, 8). Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 875 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 1,257 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Joseph Dodds has rushed for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Poth-East Bernard game.
- Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
- Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.