SATURDAY
TAPPS Division IV Regional
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals vs. Bryan Brazos Christian Eagles, 2 p.m., Giddings Buffalo Stadium
NOTES: St. Paul (5-1) had a bye in the area round. Brazos Christian (4-4) defeated Beaumont Legacy Christian. This is a rematch of a nondistrict game won by St. Paul 49-26. St. Paul has not played since Nov. 6 when it defeated Schertz John Paul II. St. Paul's Zak Johnson has rushed for 927 yards and 16 touchdowns. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday's game between Tomball Rosehill Christian and Houston Lutheran North.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
