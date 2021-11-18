FRIDAY AREA
Class 4A, Division I
Calhoun Sandcrabs vs. Austin LBJ Jaguars
- 7:30 p.m., Yoakum Bulldog Stadium
- NOTES: Calhoun (6-4) advanced with a win over Rio Grande City Grulla, and LBJ (11-0) beat La Vernia. Calhoun is making its fourth straight area appearance. LBJ ended the regular season as the No. 1 team in the state poll. Calhoun will rely on its rushing attack that features Esteban Cruz (1,159 yards, 18 touchdowns), Jacob Laughlin (764, 3), Adrian Chambers (573, 3), Tony Hensley (496, 6) and Min Htway (320, 5). The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Boerne-Corpus Christi Miller game.
- Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
- Twitter: @mayirsi
Class 4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers vs. Rockport-Fulton Pirates
- 7:30 p.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
- NOTES: Cuero (10-1) advanced with a win over San Antonio YMLA, and Rockport-Fulton (10-1) beat Hondo. Cuero is making its first area appearance since 2018. Cuero has won seven straight games since losing to Navarro. Rockport-Fulton has won six consecutive games since losing to Sinton. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 1,354 yards and 24 touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 2,046 yards and 18 touchdowns, Exavier Durham has 53 receptions for 825 yards and 10 touchdowns, and LeBron Johnson has 34 catches for 666 yards and three touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Wimberley-Ingleside game.
- Twitter: @FowlerSports14
Class 3A, Division I
Edna Cowboys vs. Blanco Panthers
- 7 p.m., Smithville Tiger Stadium
- NOTES: Edna (9-2) advanced with a win over Bishop, and Blanco (5-6) defeated Jourdanton. Edna makes its eighth straight area appearance. Edna has won seven straight games and both its losses have come to state-ranked teams still alive in the playoffs. Blanco had lost three of its previous five games heading into bi-district. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford, Jaiden Clay and Kade Rodas have combined to rush for 2,203 yards and 33 touchdowns, Clay has passed for 1,677 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief has 38 receptions for 656 yards and nine touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Corpus Christi London-Lago Vista game.
- Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
- Twitter: @Tiger_Statman
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Diboll Lumberjacks
- 7 p.m., Navasota Rattler Stadium
- NOTES: Hallettsville (9-2) advanced with a win over Cameron Yoe, and Diboll (8-3) beat Buna. This is a rematch of last year’s area game won by Hallettsville 27-0. Hallettsville is making its third straight area appearance. Hallettsville’s two losses were to state-ranked teams still alive in the playoffs. Diboll started the season 1-3, but went undefeated in district play. Hallettsville’s Price Pruett has rushed for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Trace Patek has passed for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 351 yards and eight touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Thursday’s East Chambers-Little River Academy game.
- Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM.
- Internet: txthunderradio.com.
- Twitter: JennyStreeter3
Industrial Cobras vs. Poteet Aggies
- 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Cabaniss Stadium
- NOTES: Industrial (9-2) advanced with a win over Lyford, and Poteet (10-1) beat Luling. Industrial is making its third consecutive area appearance. Both of Industrial’s losses have come to teams currently state ranked and alive in the playoffs. Poteet has won eight straight games. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,346 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 621 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Mason Roe has 33 catches for 640 yards and nine touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Llano-San Diego game.
- Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
- Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Class 2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches vs. Three Rivers Bulldogs
- 7:30 p.m., La Vernia Bear Stadium
- NOTES: Shiner (11-0) advanced with a win over Harper, and Three Rivers (7-4) beat Premont. Shiner has advanced to the second round every year since 2009. Shiner has allowed a total of 15 points to Class 2A opponents this season. Shiner offensive coordinator Randy Palmer was previously the athletic director and head football coach at Three Rivers. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 1,546 yards and 24 touchdowns, and Doug Brooks has rushed for 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. Shiner’s Drew Wenske has intercepted eight passes, and he returned two interceptions for touchdowns in last week’s bi-district win. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Schulenburg-Kenedy game.
Refugio Bobcats vs. Flatonia Bulldogs
- 6:30 p.m., Floresville Eschenburg Field
- NOTES: Refugio (11-0) advanced with a win over Santa Maria, and Flatonia (5-4) defeated Johnson City. This is a rematch of last year’s area game won by Refugio 55-6. Refugio has advanced to the second round every year since 2005. Flatonia is making its seventh consecutive area appearance. Flatonia’s Fidel Venegas and Dayton Cliffe have combined to pass for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine and Kelan Brown have combined to pass for 2,522 yards and 47 touchdowns, and Jordan Kelley has 41 receptions for 850 yards and 17 touchdowns, and has scored four touchdowns via kickoff and punt returns and an interception return. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Thursday’s Ganado-La Villa game.
- Livestream: refugiosports.net.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
Schulenburg Shorthorns vs. Kenedy Lions
- 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Pieper Ranch Warrior Stadium
- NOTES: Schulenburg (5-6) advanced to the area round with a win over Mason, and Kenedy (8-2) defeated Ben Bolt. Schulenburg was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Team of the Week for its win over Mason. Schulenburg is making its first area appearance since 2013. Schulenburg had lost three of the last four games heading into the bi-district game. Kenedy is making its second consecutive trip to the area round. Kenedy’s Jaydin Chapa has rushed for 991 yards and nine touchdowns, and Geovanni Gibson has rushed for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Shiner-Three Rivers game.
- Radio: KTIM, 89.1 FM.
- Internet: ktim.org.
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers vs. Rocksprings Agoras
- 7 p.m., Kerrville Antler Stadium
- NOTES: Falls City (10-1) advanced with a win over La Pryor, and Rocksprings (8-3) defeated Snook. Falls City has advanced to the second round of the playoffs every year since 2007. Falls City has won nine straight games and has allowed a total of 24 points in those games. Rocksprings has won its last four games. Falls City’s Luke Shaffer has passed for 677 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 398 yards and eight touchdowns, and Wesley Molina has four of Falls City’s 12 interceptions. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s D’Hanis-Eldorado game.
Yorktown Wildcats vs. Granger Lions
- 7 p.m., San Antonio Davenport Stadium
- NOTES: Yorktown (8-3) advanced with a win over Sabinal, and Granger (9-1) beat Miles. Yorktown makes its second consecutive area appearance. Yorktown has scored 33 points or more in nine of its games. Granger’s lone loss was to Burton. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 2,536 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Kalen Barefield has 60 receptions for 1,197 yards and 15 touchdowns. Barefield has three interceptions and returned two for a touchdown, and De’Quan Clay has three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Burton-Bruni game.
REGIONAL
TAPPS Division IV
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals vs. Bryan Brazos Christian Eagles
- 7 p.m., Giddings Buffalo Stadium
- NOTES: St. Paul (7-1) had a first-round bye after winning district. Brazos Christian (8-2) defeated Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy in the first round. This is a rematch of last year’s area game won by St. Paul 35-20. St. Paul has won six straight games since losing to Cypress Christian. Brazos Christian’s losses to Bay Area Christian and Cypress Christian were by a combined eight points. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 1,654 yards and 30 touchdowns. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Hallettsville Sacred Heart-Houston Lutheran North game.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians vs. Houston Lutheran North Lions
- 7 p.m., Van Vleck Burl McKinney Stadium
- NOTES: Sacred Heart (5-4) and Lutheran North (1-6) each had first-round byes. Sacred Heart finished second in district. Sacred Heart has played one game since Oct. 22 and lost to Division III San Antonio Holy Cross. Lutheran North’s lone win came over Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy. Sacred Heart’s Austin Kutac has passed for 1,069 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Brady Haas has 35 catches for 486 yards and five touchdowns. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Shiner St. Paul-Bryan Brazos Christian game.
- Livestream: shboosters.com.
- Compiled by Mike Forman
