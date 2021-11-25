FRIDAY
Class 4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears
- 7 p.m., Conroe Woodforest Bank Stadium
- NOTES: El Campo (11-1) will make its first third-round appearance since 2019 when it plays Little Cypress-Mauriceville (10-2). El Campo advanced with a win over Lindale, and Little Cypress-Mauriceville defeated Columbia, a district foe of El Campo. El Campo has won 10 straight games. Little Cypress-Mauriceville has won five consecutive games since losing to Vidor. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for 2,787 yards and 43 touchdowns, and Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,282 yards and 17 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Kilgore-Chapel Hill game.
Class 4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers
vs. Wimberley Texans
- Noon, San Antonio Alamodome
- NOTES: Cuero (11-1) and Wimberley (10-2) play for the second time this season. Cuero defeated Wimberley 21-3 in a non-district game. Cuero is making its first third-round appearance since 2018. Cuero advanced with a win over Rockport-Fulton, and Wimberley beat Ingleside. Wimberley has won seven consecutive games since its loss to Alamo Heights. Cuero has won eight straight games since losing to Navarro. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 1,474 yards and 25 touchdowns, Jerry Rossett has passed for 2,279 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson have combined for 99 receptions for 1,702 yards and 16 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Sinton-Navarro game.
Class 3A, Division I
Edna Cowboys
vs. Lago Vista Vikings
- 1 p.m., Seguin Matador Stadium
- NOTES: Edna (10-2) makes its first regional round appearance since 2018 when it plays Lago Vista (8-3). Edna advanced with a win over Blanco, and Lago Vista beat Corpus Christi London. Edna has won eight straight games since losing to Refugio and Columbus, which are still alive in the playoffs. Lago Vista has won six of its last seven games, with the loss coming to Llano in district play. Edna’s Dreydan Ashford, Jaiden Clay and Kade Rodas have combined to rush for 2,474 yards and 38 touchdowns, Clay has passed for 1,902 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief, Leyton Ressman and Cameron Thornton have combined for 86 receptions for 1,488 yards and 15 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Industrial-San Diego game.
Industrial Cobras
vs. San Diego Vaqueros
- 7 p.m., San Antonio Heroes Stadium
- NOTES: Industrial (10-2) makes its third straight appearance in the regional round when it plays San Diego (10-1). Industrial advanced with a win over Poteet, and San Diego defeated Llano. San Diego’s two playoff wins have been by a combined total of nine points. San Diego’s lone loss came in overtime to Corpus Christi London. Industrial has won nine of its last 10 games, with the loss coming to Edna. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,499 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Mason Roe has 35 catches for 649 yards and nine touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Edna-Lago Vista game.
Class 3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers
vs. Poth Pirates
- 7:30 p.m., Cuero Gobbler Stadium
- NOTES: Tidehaven (7-4) makes its first appearance in the regional round since 2018 when it plays Poth (10-1). Tidehaven and Poth met in the 2019 area playoffs with Poth winning 23-7. Tidehaven advanced with a win over Odem, and Poth defeated East Bernard, a district foe of Tidehaven. Tidehaven has scored a total of 79 points in its playoff wins and Poth has scored a total of 94. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has rushed for 1,538 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Joseph Dodds has rushed for 1,046 yards and 11 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Franklin-Riesel game.
Class 2A, Division I
Ganado Indians
vs. Refugio Bobcats
- 6:30 p.m., Port Lavaca Sandcrab Stadium
- NOTES: Ganado (7-5) is making its third straight appearance in the regional round. Refugio (12-0) is making its 16th consecutive trip to the regional round. The last time Refugio didn’t make the regional round was 2005 when it lost to Ganado in the bi-district round. Refugio defeated Ganado 54-2 in last year’s regional semifinal, and 57-7 earlier this season. Ganado advanced with a win over La Villa, and Refugio beat Flatonia, a district opponent of Ganado. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 2,034 yards and 23 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,034 yards and 23 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt and Josiah Sterling have combined for 117 receptions for 1,394 yards and 18 touchdowns. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has not played the last four games and has passed for 1,798 yards and 29 touchdowns, and Kelan Brown has passed for 976 yards and 22 touchdowns. Refugio’s Jordan Kelly and Antwaan Gross have combined for 79 receptions for 1,566 yards and 29 touchdowns. Kelly and Gross have combined for seven interceptions and each has returned one for a touchdown. The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Shiner-Schulenburg game.
Shiner Comanches
vs. Schulenburg Shorthorns
- 7 p.m., Hallettsville Brahma Memorial Stadium
- NOTES: Defending state-champion Shiner (12-0) makes its fourth consecutive appearance in the regional round. Schulenburg (6-6) is making its first appearance in the regional round since 2010. Shiner beat Schulenburg 46-2 earlier this season in district play. Shiner has defeated Schulenburg four straight times. Schulenburg’s last win over Shiner was a non-district game in 2013. Shiner advanced with a win over Three Rivers, and Schulenburg downed Kenedy. Shiner has won 26 straight games since losing to Refugio in the 2019 regional semifinals. Schulenburg quarterback Tyler Riba ran for three touchdowns and passed for one in the area win over Kenedy. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 1,680 yards and 39 touchdowns, and Doug Brooks has rushed for 1,175 yards and 23 touchdowns. Shiner’s Drew Wenske has eight interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Ganado-Refugio game.
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers
vs. Eldorado Eagles
- 7 p.m., Cedar Park Gupton Stadium
- NOTES: Falls City (11-1) is making its 14th consecutive appearance in the regional round. Eldorado (10-1) is appearing in the regional round for the first time. Falls City advanced with a win over Rocksprings, and Eldorado defeated D’Hanis. Falls City has won 10 straight games since losing to Poth. Eldorado’s lone loss came to Christoval in district play. Falls City had shut out opponents in five straight games until yielding 20 points in last week’s win over Rocksprings. Falls City has had 17 players rush for a combined 3,100 yards this season. Falls City has intercepted 13 passes, led by Wesley Molina with four and Braydon Scott with three. The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of Friday’s Granger-Burton game.
SEMIFINALS
TAPPS Division IV
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals
vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians
- 7 p.m., Flatonia Bulldog Stadium
- NOTES: Lavaca County rivals and district foes St. Paul (8-1) and Sacred Heart (6-4) meet for the 62nd time and second time this season. Sacred Heart leads the series 36-23-2, but St. Paul has won 10 of the last 11 meetings, including a 47-20 win this season. Defending state champion St. Paul advanced with a win over Bryan Brazos Christian, and Sacred Heart beat Houston Lutheran North. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 1,809 yards and 32 touchdowns. Sacred Heart’s Korbin Koehne has rushed for 1,016 yards and 12 touchdowns, Austin Kutac has passed for 1,126 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Brady Haas has 36 catches for 513 yards and six touchdowns. The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Friday’s Weatherford Christian-Muenster Sacred Heart game.
