FRIDAY
Class 3A, Division I Quarterfinal
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Columbus Cardinals
7 p.m., Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Notes: Hallettsville (11-2) advanced with a 61-48 regional win over Lorena. Columbus (11-2) captured a 38-22 regional win over Yoakum. The teams met in Hallettsville during District 12 play and Hallettsville won 45-14. The teams played twice last season with Hallettsville winning 28-26 in non-district play and Columbus prevailing 48-25 in the quarterfinals. Columbus leads the overall series 27-17-1. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks rushed for a school-record 501 yards and nine touchdowns in the win over Lorena. Brooks has rushed for 2,719 yards and 52 touchdowns this season. Hallettsville’s Trace Patek has passed for 1,903 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 33 receptions for 558 yards and one touchdown. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Lago Vista and Llano.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KXTM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com & texanlive.com
Twitter: @PLScarmardo2
Class 2A, Division I Quarterfinal
Shiner Comanches vs. Refugio Bobcats
1 p.m., San Antonio Alamodome
Notes: Shiner (11-0) advanced with a 56-0 regional win over Mason. Refugio (11-0) rolled to a 54-2 regional win over Ganado. Refugio defeated Shiner 45-43 in last season’s regional round. The teams have played seven times and Refugio leads the series 6-1. Shiner was ranked No. 1 in the state poll and Refugio was ranked No. 2. Shiner’s Zane Rhodes, Doug Brooks, Dalton Brooks, Trevor Haynes and Tyler Palmer have combined to rush for 3,488 yards and 58 touchdowns. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 2,033 yards and 25 touchdowns. Refugio’s Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez, Jordan Kelley and Kyler Brown have combined for 104 receptions for 1,791 yards and 21 touchdowns. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Timpson and Beckville.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KXTM, 99.9 FM & KTKO, 105.7 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com & texanlive.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Class 2A, Division II Quarterfinal
Falls City Beavers vs. Christoval Cougars
7 p.m., Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billie Stadium
Notes: Falls City (10-2) advanced with a 39-0 regional win over D’Hanis. Christoval (12-1) beat Snook 56-6 in regional. Falls City is seeking its third straight semifinal appearance. Falls City’s defense has yielded eight points or less in six games. Falls City intercepted five passes in its win over D’Hanis, including two by Grant Jendrusch. Falls City has 20 interceptions on the season, including six by Jendrusch and four by Darren Lopez. Falls City’s Cole Thomas, Jendrusch, Luke Shaffer, Lopez and Cody Arrisola have combined to rush for 2,819 yards and 49 touchdowns. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Mart and Tenaha.
Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.