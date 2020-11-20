SATURDAY
Class 3A, Division I Area
Edna Cowboys
vs. Jourdanton Indians, 4 p.m.,
Jourdanton Indian Stadium
Notes: Edna (6-5) defeated Corpus Christi London in bi-district, and Jourdanton (10-1) beat Comfort. Edna overcame three turnovers against London to advance to the area round for the seventh straight season. Edna’s Jaiden Clay has passed for 977 yards and five touchdowns, and Joshua Muncrief and Cameron Thornton have combined for 48 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Llano-Lyford game.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Internet: globecomsports.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
TAPPS Division IV Area
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians vs. Houston Lutheran North Lions, 4 p.m., Houston Ed Richter Stadium
Notes: Sacred Heart (2-3) was the third seed in District 3, and Lutheran North (5-2) was the first seed in District 5. Sacred Heart had last week’s game against Temple Central Texas Christian canceled. Sacred Heart scored 51 points in its previous win over Austin St. Dominic Savio, its highest point total of the season. Lutheran North has won its last five games. The winner advances to the regional round against Tomball Rosehill Christian.
Compiled by Mike Forman
