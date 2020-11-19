FRIDAY
TAPPS Division IV Bi-District
St. Joseph Flyers vs. Austin Brentwood Christian Bears, 7 p.m., Austin Brentwood Christian School Athletic Field
Notes: St. Joseph (2-3) was the fifth seed in District 4, and Brentwood Christian (4-3) was the fourth seed in District 3. St. Joseph’s scheduled game against Houston Second Baptist last week was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns at Second Baptist. St. Joseph previously defeated Spring Frassati. Brentwood Christian is coming off a loss to Austin Hyde Park. The winner advances to the area round against Second Baptist.
Class 4A, Division I Area
Calhoun Sandcrabs vs. Boerne Greyhounds, 7:30 p.m., Jourdanton Indian Stadium
Notes: No. 8 Calhoun (9-2) pummeled Zapata in bi-district, and Boerne (8-2) defeated Burnet. Calhoun had 561 rushing yards in its win over Zapata, and topped the 70-point mark for the second time this season. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 1,758 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 1,260 yards and 25 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Saturday’s Lampasas-Corpus Christi Miller game.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Twitter: @PLScamardo2
El Campo Ricebirds vs. Kilgore Bulldogs, 7 p.m., Houston Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
Notes: No. 5 El Campo (9-1) beat Houston Yates in bi-district, and Kilgore (8-3) downed Splendora. El Campo and Kilgore last played in the 2017 area playoffs. Kilgore won that game 24-9. El Campo rushed for 372 yards in its win over Yates. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,458 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Rueben Owens has rushed for 1,391 yards and 21 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Huffman-Hargrave-Brazosport game.
Radio: KULP 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Class 3A, Division I Area
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Diboll Lumberjacks, 7:30 p.m., Brenham Cub Stadium
Notes: Hallettsville (9-2) beat Little River Academy in bi-district, and Diboll (6-4) defeated Buna. Hallettsville had 481 yards of offense in its win over Little River Academy and running back Jonathon Brooks had 440 all-purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns. Brooks has rushed for 2,045 yards and 40 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 1,653 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 32 catches for 498 yards and one touchdown. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Thursday’s Lorena-Crockett game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Yoakum Bulldogs vs. Winnie East Chambers Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m., Waller ISD Stadium
Notes: Yoakum (8-2) beat McGregor in bi-district, No. 8 East Chambers downed Trinity. Yoakum’s Deandre Enoch-Johnson, Jayden Jones, Cavan Smith, Blake Gordon and Dorien Hights combined to rush for 445 yards and six touchdowns against Trinity. The Yoakum defense shut out McGregor from the 11:54 mark of the second quarter. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Woodville-Columbus game.
Industrial Cobras vs. Blanco Panthers, 7:30 p.m., Giddings Buffalo Stadium
Notes: Industrial (10-1) crushed Bishop in bi-district, and Blanco (8-3) downed Poteet. Industrial has scored more than 40 points in eight of its last nine games. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,222 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,049 yards and 19 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Orange Grove-Lago Vista game.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Class 2A, Division I
Kenedy Lions vs. Mason Punchers, 7:30 p.m., Comal Davenport Stadium
Notes: Kenedy (6-2) won its bi-district game against Ben Bolt by forfeit, and Mason (7-4) beat Weimar. Kenedy is playing in the area round for the first time since 2013. Kenedy’s J’ren Salais has rushed for 773 yards and 14 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Thursday’s Shiner–Freer game.
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers vs. Granger Lions, 7 p.m., Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billie Stadium
Notes: No. 9 Falls City (8-2) beat La Pryor in bi-district, and Granger (8-2) defeated Rocksprings. The teams met in the regional round last season. Falls City won that game 55-8. Cole Thomas and Cody Arrisola combined to rush for 201 of Falls City’s 511 total yards. The winner advances to the regional round against D’Hanis, which advanced from the area round by virtue of a forfeit by Eldorado.
Yorktown Wildcats vs. Snook Bluejays, 7:30 p.m., Altair Rice Veterans’ Memorial Stadium
Notes: Yorktown (7-3) beat Charlotte in bi-district, and Snook (6-4) defeated Miles. Yorktown has won six straight games and scored at least 35 points in those games since losing to Falls City. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 1,611 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Kalin Barefield and Russell Morehead have combined for 52 receptions for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns. Yorktown has intercepted 12 passes and returned seven for touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Christoval-Bruni game.
TAPPS Division IV Area
Shiner St. Paul (5-1), bye.
Notes: Shiner St. Paul will play the winner of Friday’s Bryan Brazos Christian-Beaumont Legacy Christian game in the regional round.
Compiled by Mike Forman
