FRIDAY
Class 4A, Division II Regional Final
Cuero Gobblers vs. Silsbee Tigers
1:30 p.m., Houston NRG Stadium
Notes: Cuero defeated Hamshire-Fannett, a district opponent of Silsbee, in the regional semifinals. Silsbee beat Madisonville in the regional semifinals. Cuero is making second consecutive regional final appearance. Cuero played Silsbee in the 2018 semifinals and won 29-24 before going on to win its fourth state championship. Cuero has won nine straight games since losing to Corpus Christi Calallen. Silsbee has averaged over 42 points per game in the playoffs and Cuero has yielded an average of 13 points per game. Cuero’s Mason Notaro has passed for 2,305 yards and 30 touchdowns, Tycen Williams has rushed for 1,869 yards and 25 touchdowns, and Dayson Varela has 36 catches for 618 yards and 13 touchdowns. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Wimberley-Lago Vista game.
Livestream: Cuero ISD YouTube
Twitter: @JeremiahSosa
Class 3A, Division II Regional Final
Tidehaven Tigers vs. Poth Pirates
7 p.m., San Marcos Bobcat Stadium
Notes: Tidehaven (11-2) beat district foe Brazos in the regional semifinals. Poth (12-1) downed Taft in the regional semifinals. .Tidehaven and Poth met in last year’s regional semifinals with Poth winning 27-14. Tidehaven is making its first regional final appearance since 2018 and seeking its first semifinal appearance since 1981. Poth’s lone loss was to Shiner. Tidehaven lost to Goliad and Industrial. Poth’s smallest margin of victory in the playoffs was 18 points against Boling, a district opponent of Tidehaven. Tidehaven's smallest margin of victory was 20 points against Clifton. Tidehaven’s Joseph Dodds has rushed for 1,585 yards and 11 touchdowns, Kale Russell has passed for 2,332 yards and 35 touchdowns, and Ti’Shaun Davis has 55 catches for 1,451 yards and 17 touchdowns. Davis has nine interceptions. The winner advances to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Gilmer Harmony-Newton game.
Internet: globecomsports.com
Twitter: @SA_HillCountryPreps
Class 2A, Division I Regional Final
Shiner Comanches vs. Refugio Bobcats
7 p.m., San Marcos Rattler Stadium
Notes: Shiner (12-2) defeated Flatonia in the regional semifinals. Refugio (13-1) beat Ganado in the regional semifinals. The teams have played 10 times and Refugio holds a 7-3 lead in the series. The last meeting was a district game on Oct. 21 and Refugio captured a 38-27 win. The teams met in last year’s regional final and Shiner won 55-14. Two-time defending state champion Shiner is making its third consecutive regional final appearance. Refugio is making its 16th straight regional final appearance and seeking its first semifinal appearance since 2019. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 2,363 yards and 37 touchdowns. Refugio’s Jordan King and Eziyah Bland have combined to rush for 1,832 yards and 25 touchdowns, Kelan Brown has passed for 2,118 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Chai Whitmire and Ernest Campbell have combined for 59 catches for 948 yards and 14 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Cooper-Timpson game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com & RefugioSports.net
Livestream: nfhsnetwork.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
SATURDAY
TAPPS Division IV State Final
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals vs. Lubbock Christian Eagles
Noon, Waco ISD Stadium
Notes: St. Paul (8-4) defeated Muenster Sacred Heart in the semifinals. Lubbock Christian (11-1) beat Bryan Brazos Christian in the semifinals. St. Paul is seeking its fifth straight state championship. St. Paul’s win over Muenster Sacred Heart avenged a 30-20 loss earlier this season. St. Paul’s other losses have come to Flatonia, Boerne Geneva and San Antonio Holy Cross. Lubbock Chrsitian’s only loss came to Weatherford Christian. Since that game, Lubbock Christian has averaged over 57 points per game. St. Paul has yielded a total of 20 points in its two playoff games. St. Paul’s Zane Barta has rushed for 1,457 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Twitter: @mayirsi