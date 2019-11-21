FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Class 5A, Division I
Victoria West Warriors vs. San Antonio Harlan Hawks 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Farris Stadium
Notes: West (7-4) captured a 44-7 bi-district win over Palmview La Joya. Harlan (11-0) defeated San Antonio Burbank 49-7. West is making its second area appearance in three years. This is the third season for Harlan to play varsity football. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 1,872 yards and 10 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Saturday’s San Antonio Wagner-Corpus Christi Flour Bluff game.
Radio: KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Class 5A, Division II
Calhoun Sandcrabs vs. Boerne Champion
Chargers
7:30 p.m., Bastrop
Memorial Stadium
Notes: Calhoun (9-2) rolled to a 70-14 bi-district win over Mission Sharyland. Champion (10-1) beat Leander Glenn 70-34. Calhoun is making its third straight area appearance. Calhoun has scored 60 points or more in a game six times. Champion has scored 40 points or more eight times. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 2,165 yards and 28 touchdowns, and Conner Kestler has rushed for 1,392 yards and 26 touchdowns. Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart has six interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Mission Pioneer-Pflugerville Weiss game.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Class 4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds vs. Beeville Trojans
7:30 p.m., Port Lavaca Sandcrab Stadium
Notes: El Campo (9-2) took a 20-14 bi-district win over Fredericksburg. Beeville (11-0) beat Zapata 44-7. El Campo last advanced to the area round in 2017, and Beeville made it to the area round in 2016. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,492 yards and 23 touchdowns, Charles Shorter has rushed for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Rueben Owens has rushed for 789 yards and four touchdowns. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 1,262 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 822 yards and 14 touchdowns, Jalen Spicer has rushed for 657 yards and eight touchdowns and has 21 receptions for 431 yards and four touchdowns. Beeville’s Gabe Carranco, William Harper and Nate Trevino have combined for 13 interceptions. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s La Feria-Liberty Hill game.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM & KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Gonzales Apaches vs. Lampasas Badgers
7:30 p.m., Pflugereville The Pfield
Notes: Gonzales (8-2) claimed a 48-27 bi-district win over Rio Grande City Grulla. Lampasas (10-1) beat Brazosport 42-14. Gonzales is making its second straight area appearance. Lampasas has scored 40 points or more in 10 games. Gonzales has limited opponents to 17 points or less in five games. Gonzales’ Heath Henke has rushed for 1,069 yards and 17 touchdowns. Gonzales’ Abreyon Dora, Adrian Rodriguez and Jeremiah Hastings have combined for seven interceptions. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Needville-Boerne game.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Class 3A, Division I
Industrial Cobras vs. Marion Bulldogs
7:30 p.m., Karnes City Poss Johnson Field
Notes: Industrial (10-1) captured a 50-22 bi-district win over Hitchcock. Marion (8-3) beat Lyford 56-30. Industrial is making its first area appearance since 2010. Industrial has scored 38 points or more in eight games. Marion has scored 30 points or more in seven games. Industrial’s Karston Wimberly has rushed for 1,252 yards and 18 touchdowns and passed for 842 yards and seven touchdowns, and Blayne Moreland has rushed for 941 yards and 14 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Columbus-Universal City Randolph game.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Edna Cowboys vs. George West Longhorns
7:30 p.m., Cuero
Gobbler Stadium
Notes: Edna (8-3) took a 28-14 bi-district win over Palacios. George West (11-0) beat Cotulla 55-6. Edna is making its sixth consecutive area appearance. George West has scored 40 or more points in seven games. Edna has limited opponents to 16 points or less in six games. Edna’s slot-T offense has produced 3,110 rushing yards this season. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Hallettsville-Jourdanton game.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Jourdanton Indians
7:30 p.m., Spring Branch Ranger Stadium
Notes: Hallettsville (8-2) rolled to a 47-6 bi-district win over Rice Consolidated. Jourdanton beat San Diego 63-18. Hallettsville is making its eighth area appearance in the last nine years. Hallettsville has scored 30 points or more in six games. Jourdanton has scored 30 points or more in 10 games. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 1,545 yards and 29 touchdowns, Lane Linhart has passed for 1,434 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 27 receptions for 520 yards and two touchdowns. Gerke, Deven Wood, Isaak Machacek and Travis Matula have combined for 11 interceptions. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Edna-George West game.
Radio: KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Class 3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers vs. Poth Pirates
7 p.m., Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcat Stadium
Notes: Tidehaven (6-5) captured a 48-6 bi-district win over Johnson City. Poth (10-1) blanked Taft 47-0. Tidehaven is making its fifth straight area appearance. Tidehaven’s win over Johnson City put it over .500 for the first time this season. Poth has won 10 straight games since losing its opener to Universal City Randolph. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 1,684 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 1,043 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Mason Perales has 44 receptions for 964 yards and 16 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Ganado-Corpus Christi London game.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Ganado Indians vs. Corpus Christi
London Pirates
7:30 p.m., La Vernia
Bear Stadium
Notes: Ganado (8-3) claimed a 49-25 bi-district win over Brady. London (9-1) beat Nixon-Smiley 42-14. Ganado is making its first area appearance since 2013. Ganado’s three losses have been by a combined 31 points. London’s lone loss was to Corpus Christi St. John Paul II. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,616 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,215 yards and 22 touchdowns, Ethan Guerra has rushed for 1,050 and 17 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 30 receptions for 541 yards and eight touchdowns. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Tidehaven-Poth game.
Class 2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches vs. Hearne Eagles
7:30 p.m., Sealy T.J.
Mills Stadium
Notes: Shiner (11-0) cruised to a 77-7 bi-district win over Freer. Hearne (7-4) defeated Brackettville 41-36. The teams met in last year’s area playoffs with Shiner winning 55-20. Shiner has advanced to the area round every year since the 2001 season. Shiner has limited opponents to an average of less than nine points per game. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 1,207 yards and 21 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Thursday’s Refugio-Thorndale game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Weimar Wildcats vs. Mason Punchers
7:30 p.m., Dripping Springs Tiger Stadium
Notes: Weimar (10-1) captured a 35-13 bi-district win over Santa Maria. Mason (9-2) defeated Thrall 41-20. The teams met in last year’s area round with Mason winning 35-6 before going on to win the state championship. Weimar is making its third straight area appearance and has won 10 games for the first time in school history. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Holland-Three Rivers game.
Radio: KNRG, 92.3 FM.
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers vs. Chilton Pirates
7:30 p.m., Buda Bob
Shelton Stadium
Notes: Falls City (10-1) rolled to a 70-6 bi-district win over La Villa. Chilton (7-4) defeated Burton 28-21. Falls City is making its 12th straight area appearance. Falls City has scored 52 or more points in its last seven games. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 1,603 yards and 24 touchdowns, and Jaxson Pipes has passed for 1,469 yards and 20 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Bruni-Granger game.
Flatonia Bulldogs vs. La Pryor Bulldogs
7 p.m., San Antonio
Central Catholic Bob Benson ’66 Stadium
Notes: Flatonia (10-1) blanked Iola 48-0 in bi-district. La Pryor (7-4) beat Premont 40-0. The teams met in the 2017 area round with La Pryor winning 46-20. Flatonia is making is fifth consecutive area appearance. Flatonia has yielded 14 points or less in nine games. Flatonia’s DaKory Willis has rushed for 1,623 yards and 23 touchdowns, and Chris Johnson has rushed for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns. The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Bremond-Agua Dulce game.
TAPPS REGIONAL
FRIDAY
Division II
Victoria St. Joseph Flyers vs. Houston Second Baptist Eagles
7:30 p.m. Friday, Wharton Eddie Joseph
Memorial Stadium
Notes: St. Joseph (7-3) captured a 24-21 bi-district win over San Antonio Holy Cross. Second Baptist (11-0) defeated Austin Brentwood Christian 43-29. St. Joseph’s win over Holy Cross was its first playoff victory since 2009. St. Joseph’s KeAon Griffin scored the winning touchdown on a 75-yard run in the fourth quarter. The teams met in district play with Second Baptist winning 30-12. Second Baptist has won the last four games between the teams. The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Austin Regents-Houston Lutheran South game.
SATURDAY
Division IV
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals (7-4) vs. Dallas Covenant Knights (7-4)
5 p.m., Jarrell
Cougar Stadium
Notes: St. Paul (7-3) had a bye in the bi-district round. Covenant defeated Beaumont Legacy Christian 31-7. St. Paul is the defending state champion and has won its last four games. Covenant has also won four straight games since losing 28-0 to Temple Central Texas Christian, a district opponent of St. Paul. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Fort Worth Lake Country-Tomball Rosehill game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians vs. Bryan Brazos Christian Eagles
3 p.m., Giddings
Buffalo Stadium
Notes: Sacred Heart (5-6) captured a 47-20 bi-district win over Dallas First Baptist. Brazos Christian defeated Fort Worth Calvary 48-28. Sacred Heart and Brazos Christian last met in the 2014 bi-district playoffs with Brazos Christian winning 48-8. Sacred Heart’s Lane Leopold rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the win over First Baptist. The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Muenster Sacred Heart-The Woodlands Legacy Prep game.
Radio: KTXM, 99.9 FM.
TAIAO Six-Man Playoffs
Victoria Cobra Athletics vs. CHANT Home School
4 p.m., Temple Mean
Joe Greene Field
Compiled by Mike Forman
