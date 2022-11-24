FRIDAY
Class 4A, Division I Regional Semifinals
Calhoun Sandcrabs vs. Boerne Greyhounds
6 p.m., Jourdanton Indian Stadium
Notes: Calhoun (5-7) captured an area win over Canyon Lake, and Boerne (12-0) downed Pleasanton. The teams met in the 2020 area round with Boerne winning 27-24. Calhoun is making its first regional semifinal appearance since 2018. Calhoun has won five straight games. Boerne’s only win under double digits was a three-point victory over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the season opener. Calhoun’s Jace Campos and Tony Hensley have combined to rush for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the regional finals against the winner of Friday’s Somerset-Corpus Christi Calallen game.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
Class 4A, Division II Regional Semifinals
Cuero Gobblers vs. Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns
6 p.m., Katy Legacy Stadium
Notes: Cuero (11-1) rolled to an area win over Sealy, and Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) edged Waco Connally. Cuero is making its second consecutive appearance in the regional semifinals. Hampshire-Fannett is making its first appearance in the third round since 1991. Cuero’s defense has limited opponents to seven points or less five times. Hamshire-Fannett has scored 26 points or more in its last six games. Cuero’s Tycen Williams has rushed for 1,773 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Mason Notaro has passed for 2,069 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cuero’s Tyran Gamez, Dayson Varela and Kenneth Jackson each have three interceptions. The winner will advance to the regional finals against the winner of Friday’s Silsbee-Madisonville game.
Livestream: Cuero ISD YouTube
Class 3A, Division I Regional Semifinals
Edna Cowboys vs. Blanco Panthers
6 p.m., San Antonio Farris Stadium
Notes: Edna (11-1) defeated Universal City Randolph, a district opponent of Blanco, in the area round, and Blanco (8-4) downed Corpus Christi London, a district foe of Edna, in the area round. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell and Blanco head coach Jamie Dixon coached against each other when Dixon was at Industrial last season. Edna is making its second consecutive regional semifinal appearance. The teams met in the area round last season and Edna won 48-12. Blanco has won four straight games since suffering back-to-back losses for the second time this season. Edna’s Kade Rodas has rushed for 1,081 yards and 11 touchdowns, Jaiden Clay has passed for 2,155 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Floyd Ragston has 42 catches for 762 yards and nine touchdowns. Edna’s Peyton Vera has five interceptions and Campton Hicks has four. The winner advances to the regional finals against the winner of Friday’s Industrial-Llano game.
Industrial Cobras vs. Llano Yellowjackets
1 p.m., San Antonio Heroes Stadium
Notes: Industrial (10-2) downed Jourdanton in the area round, and Llano (12-0) defeated Goliad, a district opponent of Industrial. Industrial is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the regional semifinals round. Llano scored a total of 65 points in its two playoff wins and Industrial yielded a total of 21 points. Llano has not surrendered more than seven points in its last five games. Industrial has averaged just under 40 points per game since being shut out by Edna. Industrial’s Ashton Garza has has passed for 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 954 yards and 16 touchdowns, Clearance Hosey, Braxton Warren and Kade Kubecka have combined for 86 catches for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hosey has four interceptions. The winner advances to the regional finals against the winner of Friday’s Edna-Blanco game.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Livestream: RefugioSports.net
Class 3A, Division II Regional Semifinals
Tidehaven Tigers vs. Brazos Cougars
2 p.m., Rosharon Freedom Stadium
Notes: Tidehaven (10-2) beat Nixon-Smiley in the area round, and Brazos (9-3) downed Hebbronville. The District 14-3A opponents met in October and Tidehaven captured a 33-13 win. Tidehaven was the district champion and Brazos was the fourth seed. Tidehaven is making its second consecutive appearance in the regional semifinals. Tidehaven has yielded 14 points or less in six of its last seven games. Tidehaven’s Joseph Dodds has rushed for 1,370 yards and nine touchdowns, Kale Russell has passed for 2,072 yards and 32 touchdowns, and Ti’Shaun Davis has 52 catches for 1,347 yards and 16 touchdowns. Davis has six interceptions. The winner advances to the regional finals against the winner of Friday’s Poth-Taft game.
Internet: globecomsports.com
Class 2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches vs. Flatonia Bulldogs
7 p.m., Hallettsville Brahma Memorial Stadium
Notes: Shiner (10-2) beat Mason in the area round, and Flatonia (11-1) downed Three Rivers, a district opponent of Shiner, in the area round. Shiner has defeated Flatonia 18 straight times dating back to 1995. Shiner has won 14 consecutive playoff games and is making its fifth straight appearance in the regional semifinals. Flattonia is making its first regional semifinals appearance since 2019. Shiner’s Dalton Brooks has rushed for 2,056 yards and 32 touchdowns. Shiner’s Brooks, Drew Wenske and Carson Schuette each have five interceptions. Flatonia’s Fidel Venegas has passed for 2,580 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 935 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Jaidyn Guyton has 53 catches for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns. Guyton has five interceptions. The winner advances to the regional finals against the winner of Friday’s Ganado-Refugio game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM, KTXM, 99.9 FM, & KBUK, 104.9 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com & kvlgkbuk.com
Livestream: nfhsnetwork.com
Ganado Indians vs. Refugio Bobcats
7 p.m., San Antonio Heroes Stadium
Notes: Ganado (9-3) defeated Thorndale in the area round, and Refugio (11-1) beat Holland. Refugio and Ganado have played four times in the last three seasons and Refugio has won each game. Ganado is making its fourth straight regional semifinals appearance. The last time Refugio missed the regional semifinals was 2005 when it lost to Ganado in the bi-district round. Ganado has scored 58 points or more in four of its last six games. Refugio has scored 38 points or more in 11 of 12 games. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,969 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 1,418 yards and 33 touchdowns, and Cain Hayden and Landon Hicks each have 38 catches for a combined 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns. Refugio’s Jordan King and Eziyah Bland have combined to rush for 1,581 yards and 22 touchdowns, Kelan Brown has passed for 2,027 yards and 24 touchdowns, and Chai Whitmire and Ernest Campbell have combined for 57 catches for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. Refugio’s Jaedyn Lewis has five interceptions and Isaiah Avery has four. The winner will advance to the regional finals against the winner of Friday’s Shiner-Flatonia game.
Livestream: RefugioSports.net
Class 2A, Division II Regional Semifinals
Falls City Beavers vs. Granger Lions
7 p.m., Seguin Matador Stadium
Notes: Falls City (8-4) beat Sabinal in the area round, and Granger (10-2) downed D’Hanis. Falls City and Granger met in the 2020 area round and Falls City won 39-16. The last time Falls City missed the regional semifinals was 2007. Granger’s losses came to Chilton and in overtime to Thorndale. Falls City has won seven straight games. Falls City’s Braylon Johnson has rushed for 1,398 yards and 19 touchdowns, and Jacob Swierc has four interceptions. The winner will advance to the regional finals against the winner of Friday’s Chilton-Burton game.
SATURDAY
TAPPS Division IV Semifinals
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals vs. Muenster Sacred Heart Tigers
2 p.m., Waco Robinson Rocket Stadium
Notes: St. Paul (7-4) beat Tomball Rosehill Christian in the regional round, and Sacred Heart (11-1) defeated Houston Northland Christian. St. Paul beat Sacred Heart 36-8 in last year’s championship game to win its fourth straight state title. The teams met earlier this season at The Star in Frisco and Sacred Heart won 30-20. St. Paul has won four consecutive games since losing to San Antonio Holy Cross. Sacred Heart’s lone loss was to Lubbock Christian. The winner advances to the state final against the winner of Friday’s Lubbock Christian-Bryan Brazos Christian game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com