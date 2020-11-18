THURSDAY
Class 2A, Division I Area
Ganado Indians vs. Three Rivers Bulldogs, 7 p.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
Notes: Ganado (5-4) beat Johnson City in bi-district, and Three Rivers (4-4) defeated Premont. The teams last played in 2013, when they were district opponents. Ganado won that game 38-15. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 744 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt and Noah Thedford have combined for 68 receptions for 813 yards and eight touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Thursday’s Flatonia-Refugio game.
Twitter: @PLScarmado2
Shiner Comanches vs. Freer Buckaroos, 7 p.m., Pleasanton Eagle Stadium
Notes: No. 1 Shiner (9-0) beat Harper in bi-district, and Freer (3-3) defeated La Villa. This is a rematch of last year’s bi-district game. Shiner won that game 77-7. Shiner’s Zane Rhodes, Doug Brooks, Dalton Brooks, Tyler Palmer and Trevor Haynes have combined to rush for 2,742 yards and 45 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Kenedy-Mason game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Flatonia Bulldogs vs. Refugio Bobcats, 7 p.m., Yoakum Bulldog Stadium
Notes: Flatonia (5-3) defeated Ozona in bi-district, and No. 2 Refugio (9-0) won by forfeit over Riviera. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Karnes City, but moved because of COVID-19 concerns. The teams last played in 2015, when they were district opponents. Refugio won that game 42-13. Flatonia’s Keyshaun Green has passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 1,618 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez, Jordan Kelley and Kyler Brown have combined for 90 receptions for 1,458 yards and 18 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Thursday’s Ganado-Three Rivers game.
Radio: KBUK, 104.9 FM
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Compiled by Mike Forman
