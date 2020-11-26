FRIDAY
Class 3A, Division I Regional
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Lorena Leopards, 6:30 p.m., Wimberley Texan Stadium
Notes: Hallettsville (10-2) captured an area win over Diboll. Lorena (9-2) advanced by forfeit against Crockett. Hallettsville has won seven straight games since losing to Tuscola Jim Ned. Lorena has won six consecutive games since losing to Troy. The teams each played Little River Academy and Boling and both teams won both games. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 2,236 yards and 43 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 1,781 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 36 receptions for 525 yards and one touchdown. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Yoakum and Columbus.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Yoakum Bulldogs vs. Columbus Cardinals, 6 p.m., Smithville Tiger Stadium
Notes: Yoakum (9-2) rallied for an area win over East Chambers. Columbus (10-2) came from behind in its area game against Woodville. Columbus finished second in District 12 and defeated Yoakum, which finished third, 35-14. Columbus also eliminated Yoakum in the bi-district playoffs last season. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones, Dre Johnson Enoch and Dorien Hights have combined to rush for 1,673 yards and 19 touchdowns. Yoakum’s Blake Gordon has passed for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Hallettsville and Lorena.
Industrial Cobras vs.
Lago Vista Vikings, 2 p.m.,
La Vernia Bear Stadium
Notes: Industrial (11-1) defeated Blanco in the area round. Lago Vista (8-3) beat Orange Grove, a district opponent of Industrial, in its area game. Industrial has won 10 straight games since losing to Hallettsville. Lago Vista has won its last four games since losing to Llano. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,308 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 1,192 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Devin Barr has 34 receptions for 640 yards and 10 touchdowns. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Llano and Jourdanton.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Class 2A, Division I Regional
Ganado Indians vs.
Refugio Bobcats, 7 p.m.,
Victoria Memorial Stadium
Notes: Ganado (6-4) rolled to an area win over Three Rivers, a district opponent of Refugio. Refugio (10-0) claimed an area win over Flatonia, a district opponent of Ganado. Refugio leads the overall series 10-5. The teams’ most recent meeting was as district opponents in 2017 with Refugio winning 48-0. The teams have met four times in the playoffs and Ganado has won three times, the most recent being a 7-6 bi-district victory at Memorial Stadium in 2005. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,373 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 907 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt and Noah Thedford have combined for 77 receptions for 893 yards and nine touchdowns. Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine has passed for 1,967 yards and 24 touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross, Ethan Perez, Jordan Kelley and Kyler Brown have combined for 102 receptions for 1,725 yards and 20 touchdowns. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Shiner and Mason.
Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Shiner Comanches vs.
Mason Punchers, 7 p.m.,
Pflugerville The Pfield
Notes: Shiner (10-0) pummeled Freer in the area round. Mason (7-4) captured an area win over Kenedy. Shiner scored 72 points in each of its playoff wins and has scored at least 41 points in nine of its 10 games. Shiner and Mason have played seven times in the playoffs since 2010. Mason won in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Shiner won in 2012 and 2013. Shiner’s Zane Rhodes, Doug Brooks, Dalton Brooks, Trevor Haynes and Tyler Palmer have combined to rush for 3,092 yards and 52 touchdowns. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Ganado and Refugio.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Class 2A, Division II Regional
Falls City Beavers vs.
D’Hanis Cowboys, 7 p.m.,
Jourdanton Indian Stadium
Notes: Falls City (9-2) beat Granger in the area round. D’Hanis (8-0) advanced by forfeit against Eldorardo. Falls City and D’Hanis were district opponents last season and Falls City captured a 52-0 win. Falls City has won eight straight games since losing to Flatonia. Falls City’s Darren Lopez rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns and had nine tackles and an interception in the win over Granger, and Luke Shaffer rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown. The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s game between Snook and Christoval.
Compiled by Mike Forman
