FRIDAY
Class 4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds vs. Liberty Hill Panthers, 7:30 p.m., Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Notes: El Campo (10-2) claimed a 49-13 area playoff win over Beeville. Liberty Hill (7-5) beat La Feria 66-7. El Campo is making its first regional appearance since 2015. Liberty Hill is averaging 34 points per game in its slot-T offense. El Campo has allowed 17 points or less in 10 games. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,656 yards and 27 touchdowns, and Charles Shorter has rushed for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Saturday’s Needville-Lampasas game.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
Twitter: @mayirsi
Class 3A, Division I
Industrial Cobras vs. Columbus Cardinals
Noon, San Antonio
Alamodome
Notes: Industrial (11-1) rolled to a 41-7 area win over Marion. Columbus (10-2) defeated Universal City Randolph 21-16. Industrial is making its first regional appearance since 2010. Industrial’s Karston Wimberly has rushed for 1,321 yards and 19 touchdowns and passed for 926 yards and eight touchdowns, and Blayne Moreland has rushed for 981 yards and 14 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s Hallettsville-George West game.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Twitter: @reycastillo361
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. George West Longhorns 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Farris Stadium
Notes: Hallettsville (9-2) captured a 35-28 area win over Jourdanton. George West (12-0) took a 12-3 win over Edna, a district opponent of Hallettsville. Hallettsville is making its first regional appearance since 2016. George West coach Brent Kornegay was previously the coach at Yoakum. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 1,864 yards and 33 touchdowns, Lane Linhart has passed for 1,514 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 29 catches for 542 yards and two touchdowns. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s Industrial-Columbus game.
Radio: KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Class 3A, Division II
Ganado Indians vs. Poth Pirates 2 p.m., Cuero Gobbler Stadium
Notes: Ganado (9-3) rallied for a 23-16 area win over Corpus Christi London. Poth (11-1) captured a 23-7 win over Tidehaven, a district opponent of Ganado. Ganado scored the winning touchdown against London with 8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Ganado is making its first regional appearance since 2013. Poth has won 11 straight games. Ganado’s Ethan Guerra has rushed for 1,086 yards and 18 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 33 receptions for 605 yards and nine touchdowns. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s Comfort-East Bernard game.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Class 2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches vs. Refugio Bobcats
7:30 p.m., Converse
Rutledge Stadium
Notes: Shiner (12-0) cruised to a 55-0 area win over Hearne. Refugio (12-0) broke loose in the second half for a 49-20 win over Thorndale. The teams met in last year’s regional round with Refugio winning 56-41. Refugio and Shiner have played six times and Refugio leads the series 5-1. Shiner’s Dadrian Taylor has rushed for 1,497 yards and 27 touchdowns. Refugio’s Naaji Gadsden has rushed for 1,016 yards and 23 touchdowns, Austin Ochoa has passed for 2,048 yards and 24 touchdowns, and Antwaan Gross has 33 receptions for 852 yards and 14 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s Mason-Holland game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers vs. Granger Lions
7 p.m., New Braunfels Cougar Stadium
Notes: Falls City (11-1) rolled to a 41-7 area win over Chilton. Granger (9-3) beat Snook 36-12. Falls City is making its 12th straight regional appearance. Falls City has yielded a total of 27 points in its last seven games. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 1,815 yards and 28 touchdowns, and Jaxon Pipes has passed for 1,570 yards and 21 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s Flatonia-Bremond game.
Flatonia Bulldogs vs. Bremond Tigers
6 p.m., Rockdale Tiger Stadium
Notes: Flatonia (11-1) captured a 35-24 area win over La Pryor. Bremond (11-1) beat Agua Dulce 56-24. Flatonia is making its first regional appearance since 2016. Bremond has won six straight games since losing to Hamilton, and Flatonia has won six straight games since losing to Weimar. Flatonia’s DeKory Willis has rushed for 1,741 yards and 24 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against the winner of Friday’s Falls City-Granger game.
Radio: KBUK, 104.9 FM.
Internet: kvlgkbuk.com.
TAPPS Division IV Semifinal
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians vs. Muenster Sacred Heart Tigers 6:30 p.m., Riesel Fair Park Field
Notes: Hallettsville Sacred Heart (6-6) claimed a 29-14 regional win over Bryan Brazos Christian. Muenster Sacred Heart (11-0) defeated The Woodlands Legacy Prep 20-12. The teams are playing for the eighth time and first time since 2006. Hallettsville Sacred Heart holds a 6-1 edge in the series. Hallettsville Sacred Heart will travel 154 miles to the game, and Muenster Sacred Heart will travel 177 miles to the game. Hallettsville Sacred Heart’s Austin Kutac passed for 102 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown, and Lane Leopold rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Brazos Christian. The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Saturday’s Shiner St. Paul-Fort Worth Lake Country Christian game.
SATURDAY
TAPPS Division IV Semifinal
Shiner St. Paul Cardinals vs. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian Eagles
6 p.m., Temple
Wildcat Stadium
Notes: St. Paul (8-3) cruised to a 63-28 regional win over Dallas Covenant Christian. Lake Country (8-4) beat Tomball Rosehill Christian 34-7. St. Paul and Lake Country played in last year’s state championship game and St. Paul won 29-21 for its third state title in the last four years. One of Lake Country’s losses was a 21-14 setback to Dallas Covenant. St. Paul has won five straight games since losing to Boerne Geneva. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 1,142 yards and 16 touchdowns. The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Friday’s Hallettsville Sacred Heart-Muenster Sacred Heart game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM.
TAIAO Six-Man Final
Victoria Cobra Athletics (8-2) vs. BVCHEA Home School (4-8), noon, Bryan.
Compiled by Mike Forman
