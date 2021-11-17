THURSDAY
AREA
Class 4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds
vs. Lindale Eagles
- 7 p.m., Waco McLane Stadium
- NOTES: El Campo (10-1) advanced with a win over Houston Yates, and Lindale defeated Lumberton. El Campo is making its third consecutive appearance in the area round. El Campo last advanced to the regional round in 2019. El Campo has won nine straight games since losing to Fulshear. Lindale has won six of its last seven games with the loss coming to Kilgore. El Campo’s Rueben Owens has rushed for 2,463 yards and 39 touchdowns, and Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,135 yards and 14 touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Columbia-Little Cypress-Mauriceville game.
- Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM.
- Internet: KULPRadio.com.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
Beeville Trojans
at Pleasanton Eagles, 7 p.m.
- NOTES: Beeville (5-6) travels to Eagle Stadium to play Pleasanton (8-3) for the first time since 2019 when they were district opponents. Beeville won that game 37-26. Beeville advanced with its second win over La Feria this season. Pleasanton defeated Lampasas. Beeville’s Victor Gonzales has passed for 1,166 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Calallen-Fredericksburg game.
- Radio: KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Ganado Indians
vs. La Villa Bears
- 6:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Cabaniss Stadium
- NOTES: Ganado (6-5) advanced with a win over Ozona, and La Villa (9-2) defeated Freer. Ganado is making its third straight appearance in the area round. Ganado has won four of its last five games. Ganado’s Kyle Bures Guerrero has passed for 1,757 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 975 yards and 20 touchdowns, Riley Hurt has 61 receptions for 786 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Josiah Sterling has 39 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns. The winner advances to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s Refugio-Flatonia game.
- Twitter: @PLScamardo2.
- Compiled by Mike Forman
