Football logo

Class 5A, Division I Bi-District

Victoria West (6-3) vs. McAllen Memorial (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, McAllen Memorial Stadium

Victoria East (6-3) vs. Weslaco East (4-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Weslaco Bobby Lackey Stadium

Class 3A, Division I Semifinal

Hallettsville (12-2) vs. Llano (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

Class 2A, Division I Semifinal

Shiner (12-0) vs. Timpson (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, New Caney Randall Reed Stadium

Class 2A, Division II Semifinal

Falls City (11-2) vs. Mart (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Pflugerville The Pfield

TAPPS Division IV Final

Shiner St. Paul (7-1) vs. Waco Reicher (5-4), noon Saturday, Hewitt Midway Panther Stadium

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.