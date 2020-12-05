Class 5A, Division I Bi-District
Victoria West (6-3) vs. McAllen Memorial (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, McAllen Memorial Stadium
Victoria East (6-3) vs. Weslaco East (4-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Weslaco Bobby Lackey Stadium
Class 3A, Division I Semifinal
Hallettsville (12-2) vs. Llano (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
Class 2A, Division I Semifinal
Shiner (12-0) vs. Timpson (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, New Caney Randall Reed Stadium
Class 2A, Division II Semifinal
Falls City (11-2) vs. Mart (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, Pflugerville The Pfield
TAPPS Division IV Final
Shiner St. Paul (7-1) vs. Waco Reicher (5-4), noon Saturday, Hewitt Midway Panther Stadium
