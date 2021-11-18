Area
Class 4A, Division I
- Calhoun (6-4) vs. Austin LBJ (11-0), 7:30 p.m., Yoakum Bulldog Stadium
- El Campo 56, Lindale 42
- Pleasanton 21, Beeville 20
Class 4A, Division II
- Cuero (10-1) vs. Rockport-Fulton (10-1), 7:30 p.m., Victoria Memorial Stadium
Class 3A, Division I
- Edna (9-2) vs. Blanco (5-6), 7 p.m., Smithville Tiger Stadium
- Hallettsville (9-2) vs. Diboll (8-3), 7 p.m., Navasota Rattler Stadium
- Industrial (9-2) vs. Poteet (10-1) , 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Cabaniss Stadium
Class 3A, Division II
- Tidehaven (6-4) vs. Odem (11-0), 6 p.m., Saturday, Victoria Memorial Stadium
Class 2A, Division I
- Ganado 60, La Villa 23
- Shiner (11-0) vs. Three Rivers (7-4), 7:30 p.m., Friday, La Vernia Bear Stadium
- Refugio (11-0) vs. Flatonia (5-4), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Floresville Eschenburg Field
- Schulenburg (5-6) vs. Kenedy (8-2), 7:30 p.m., Friday, San Antonio Pieper Ranch Warrior Stadium
Class 2A, Division II
- Falls City (10-1) vs. Rocksprings (8-3), 7 p.m., Friday, Kerrville Antler Stadium
- Yorktown (8-3) vs. Granger (9-1), 7 p.m., Friday, San Antonio Davenport Stadium
Regional
TAPPS Division IV
- Shiner St. Paul (7-1) vs. Bryan Brazos Christian (8-2), 7 p.m., Friday, Giddings Buffalo Stadium
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-4) vs. Houston Lutheran North (1-6), 7 p.m., Friday, Van Vleck Burl McKinney Stadium
