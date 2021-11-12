Bi-District
Class 5A, Division I
- McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28
Class 4A, Division I
- El Campo 63, Houston Yates 18
- Calhoun (5-4) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alice
- Beeville 42, La Feria 35
Class 4A, Division II
- Cuero 62, San Antonio YMLA 7
Class 3A, Division I
- Hallettsville 42, Cameron Yoe 38
- Yoakum (7-3) vs. Little River Academy (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waller
- Bishop (4-4) at Edna (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
- Industrial 34, Lyford 7
- Goliad (6-4) vs. Corpus Christi London (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Falls City
Class 3A, Division II
- Van Vleck (7-3) vs. Riesel (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Caldwell
- Tidehaven (5-4) vs. Rogers (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Navasota
- Karnes City (4-6) vs. Odem (10-0), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Victoria Memorial
Class 2A, Division I
- Refugio 70, Santa Maria 6
- Shiner 76, Harper 6
- Ganado 68, Ozona 18
- Flatonia (4-4) vs. Johnson City (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio Davenport
- Schulenburg (4-6) vs. Mason (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wimberley
- Kenedy (7-2) vs. Ben Bolt (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Robstown
Class 2A, Division II
- Falls City 48, La Pryor 0
- Yorktown 62, Sabinal 20
- Louise (6-4) vs. Bruni (6-3), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Taft
- Woodsboro (3-6) vs. D’Hanis (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville
Area
TAPPS Division IV
- Shiner St. Paul (7-1), bye
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-4), bye
