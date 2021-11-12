Football logo

Bi-District

Class 5A, Division I

  • McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28

Class 4A, Division I

  • El Campo 63, Houston Yates 18
  • Calhoun (5-4) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alice
  • Beeville 42, La Feria 35

Class 4A, Division II

  • Cuero 62, San Antonio YMLA 7

Class 3A, Division I

  • Hallettsville 42, Cameron Yoe 38
  • Yoakum (7-3) vs. Little River Academy (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waller
  • Bishop (4-4) at Edna (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
  • Industrial 34, Lyford 7
  • Goliad (6-4) vs. Corpus Christi London (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Falls City

Class 3A, Division II

  • Van Vleck (7-3) vs. Riesel (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Caldwell
  • Tidehaven (5-4) vs. Rogers (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Navasota
  • Karnes City (4-6) vs. Odem (10-0), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Victoria Memorial

Class 2A, Division I

  • Refugio 70, Santa Maria 6
  • Shiner 76, Harper 6
  • Ganado 68, Ozona 18
  • Flatonia (4-4) vs. Johnson City (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio Davenport
  • Schulenburg (4-6) vs. Mason (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wimberley
  • Kenedy (7-2) vs. Ben Bolt (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Robstown

Class 2A, Division II

  • Falls City 48, La Pryor 0
  • Yorktown 62, Sabinal 20
  • Louise (6-4) vs. Bruni (6-3), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Taft
  • Woodsboro (3-6) vs. D’Hanis (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Floresville

Area

TAPPS Division IV

  • Shiner St. Paul (7-1), bye
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart (5-4), bye

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.