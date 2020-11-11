THURSDAY
Bi-District
Class 4A, Division II
Cuero Gobblers vs. Navarro Panthers, 7 p.m., Karnes City Poss Johnson Field
Notes: Cuero (5-5) was the fourth seed in District 13. Navarro (8-2) was the top seed in District 14. This is the 10th time the teams have played since 2013 and seven of those meetings have been in the playoffs. Cuero has won seven of those games. Cuero’s Jerry Rossett has passed for 1,320 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Exavier Durham, Breck Eleby and Lebron Johnson have combined for 70 receptions for 1,041 yards and 13 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Devine-Raymondville game.
Class 3A, Division II
Rice Consolidated Raiders vs. Buffalo Bison, 7:30 p.m., Tomball ISD Stadium
Notes: Rice Consolidated (4-5) was the third seed in District 14. Buffalo (8-2) was the second seed in District 13. Rice Consolidated has not played since Oct. 23 when it beat Danbury. Rice Consolidated won by forfeit in its final district game against Brazos. Rice Consolidated yielded an average of 14 points per game in district play. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Odem-George West game.
Van Vleck Leopards vs. Franklin Lions, 7:30 p.m., Waller ISD Stadium
Notes: Van Vleck (3-5) was the fourth seed in District 14. Franklin (7-2) was the top seed in District 13. Van Vleck had a bye last week. Van Vleck’s Sam Bree has rushed for 1,316 yards and 20 touchdowns, and has also intercepted four passes. Van Vleck’s Payton Brown has passed for 1,021 yards and eight touchdowns, and Slade Hurta has 25 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Hebbronville-Natalia game.
Class 2A, Division I
Shiner Comanches vs. Harper Longhorns, 7 p.m., La Vernia Bear Stadium
Notes: Shiner (8-0) was the top seed in District 13 and ranked No. 1 in the state poll. Harper (2-8) was the fourth seed in District 14. Shiner outscored its district competition by a combined 211-35. Shiner’s Zane Rhodes, Doug Brooks, Dalton Brooks, Tyler Palmer and Trevor Haynes have combined to rush for 2,604 yards and 41 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s La Villa-Freer game.
Ganado Indians vs. Johnson City Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Notes: Ganado (4-4) was the second seed in District 13. Johnson City (4-6) was the third seed in District 14. Ganado’s win over Flatonia was the only time it has played since Oct. 16. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1.038 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt and Noah Thedford have combined for 58 receptions for 628 yards and six touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Premont-Three Rivers game.
Flatonia Bulldogs vs. Ozona Lions, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Comalander
Notes: Flatonia (4-3) was the third seed in District 13. Ozona (7-3) was the second seed in District 14. Flatonia won one of its four district games, but claimed the third seed by virtue of the district’s points formula. The winner advances to the area round against Refugio, which advanced by forfeit over Riviera.
Weimar Wildcats vs. Mason Punchers, 7 p.m., Buda Shelton Stadium
Notes: Weimar (2-6) was the fourth seed in District 13. Mason (6-4) was the top seed in District 14. Weimar and Mason met in the area round last season with Mason winning 41-8. Weimar’s last win came over Schulenburg on Sept. 25. The winner advances to the area round against Kenedy, which advanced by forfeit over Ben Bolt.
District 15-5A, Division I
Gregory-Portland Wildcats at Victoria East Titans, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Gregory-Portland, 29-7.
Notes: Gregory-Portland (2-5, 2-4) travels to Memorial Stadium to play East (3-3, 2-3) for the ninth time. The teams have split the previous eight games. The game is a virtual must-win for both teams to remain in the playoff race. East had a bye last week and Gregory-Portland defeated Corpus Christi King. East’s Trent Zappe has 57 tackles, including seven tackles for losses.
Compiled by Mike Forman
