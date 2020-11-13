SATURDAY
Class 3A, Division I
Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Little River Academy Bumblebees, 2 p.m., Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Notes: Hallettsville (8-2) was the top seed in District 12. Little River Academy (7-3) was the fourth seed in District 11. Hallettsville went undefeated in district play and averaged over 49 points per game. Jonathon Brooks has rushed for an area-leading 1,805 yards and 35 touchdowns, Trace Patek has passed for 1,442 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Ty Gerke has 31 receptions for 477 yards and one touchdown. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Diboll-Buna game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Industrial Cobras vs. Bishop Badgers, 2:30 p.m., Vanderbilt Cobra Field
Notes: Industrial (9-1) was the top seed in District 15. Bishop (3-1) was the fourth seed in District 16. Industrial has won eight straight games. Industrial’s smallest margin of victory in district play was 20 points. Industrial’s Matthew Davis has passed for 1,222 yards and 16 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,048 yards and 19 touchdowns, and Devin Barr has 22 receptions for 422 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis and Jackson Fluitt each have four interceptions, and Davis has returned two for touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Poteet-Blanco game.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM
Internet: PLScamardo2
Palacios Sharks vs. Lyford Bulldogs, 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Buccaneer Stadium
Notes: Palacios (6-3) was the third seed in District 15. Lyford (5-1) was the second seed in District 16. Palacios secured the third seed with a win over Orange Grove in the final week of district play. Palacios’ Gary Haynes has rushed for 1,352 yards and 17 touchdowns, Anthony White has passed for 1,338 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Chance McRae has 21 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Llano-Marion game.
Internet: globecomsports.com
Compiled by Mike Forman
