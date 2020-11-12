FRIDAY
Bi-District
Class 4A, Division I
Calhoun Sandcrabs vs.
Zapata Hawks, 7:30 p.m., Alice Memorial Stadium
Notes: Calhoun (8-2) was the second seed in District 15 and ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Zapata (5-1) was the third seed in District 16. Calhoun had an eight-game winning streak snapped by Calallen last week. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for 1,610 yards and 19 touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has rushed for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Boerne-Burnet game.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM
El Campo Ricebirds vs. Houston Yates Lions, 7 p.m., Houston
Barnett Stadium
Notes: El Campo (8-1) was the top seed in District 12 and ranked No. 5 in the state poll. Yates (4-2) was the fourth seed in District 11. Teams last played in the 2009 area round with El Campo winning 28-7. El Campo has won seven straight games and scored at least 35 points in each of those games. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 1,337 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Rueben Owens has rushed for 1,286 yards and 19 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Kilgore-Splendora game.
Radio: KULP, 1390 AM & 106.6 FM
Internet: KULPRadio.com
Class 3A, Division I
Edna Cowboys vs. Corpus Christi London Pirates, 7 p.m., Edna
Cowboy Memorial Stadium
Notes: Edna (5-5) was the second seed in District 15. London (6-2) was the third seed in District 16. Edna started the season 0-4 before winning five of its last six games. Edna had an open date last week. Edna’s Jaiden Clay has passed for 855 yards and five touchdowns, and Cameron Thornton and Joshua Muncrief have combined for 45 receptions for 864 yards and five touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Saturday’s Jourdanton-Comfort game.
Radio: KIOX, 96.1 FM
Internet: globecomsports.com
Twitter: @PLScamardo2
Yoakum Bulldogs vs.
McGregor Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m., Hutto Memorial Stadium
Notes: Yoakum (7-2) was the third seed in District 12. McGregor (6-4) was the second seed in District 11. Yoakum bounced back from consecutive district loss to win its final two games. Yoakum’s Jayden Jones, Deandre Enoch-Johnson and Dorien Hights have combined to rush for 1,644 yards and 19 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s East Chambers-Trinity game.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KTXM, 99.9 FM
Internet: texasthunderradio.com
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Class 3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers vs. Rogers
Eagles, 7:30 p.m., Navasota
Rattler Stadium
Notes: Tidehaven (5-4) was the second seed in District 14. Rogers (5-5) was the third seed in District 13. Tidehaven won three of its last four district games. Tidehaven’s Logan Crow has passed for 988 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 826 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Austin Smith has 24 catches for 570 yards and nine touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Thursday’s Poth-Skidmore-Tynan game.
Class 2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers vs. La Pryor Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m., Somerset Bulldog Stadium
Notes: Falls City (7-2) was the top seed in District 16 and ranked No. 9 in the state poll. La Pryor (2-4) was the fourth seed in District 15. Falls City and La Pryor were district opponents the last two years. Falls City won both games by a combined score of 115-2. Falls City has won six straight games. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Friday’s Granger-Rocksprings game.
Yorktown Wildcats vs.
Charlotte Trojans, 7 p.m.,
Floresville Eschenburg Field
Notes: Yorktown (6-3) was the second seed in District 16. Charlotte (3-3) was the third seed in District 15. Yorktown has won five straight games. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns, Russell Morehead and Kalen Barefield have combined for 46 receptions for 903 yards and 11 touchdowns. Barefield has an area-leading five interceptions and returned two for a touchdown, and De’Quan Clay has four interceptions and returned them all for touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Saturday’s Snook-Miles game.
Runge Yellowjackets vs.
Bruni Badgers, 7 p.m., Taft
Greyhound Stadium
Notes: Runge (6-3) is the third seed in District 16. Bruni (3-2) is the second seed in District 15. The teams met in last year’s bi-district round with Bruni taking a 59-32 win. Runge averaged over 35 points per game in district play. The winner advances to the area round against Christoval, which advanced by forfeit over Burton.
Louise Hornets vs. D’Hanis
Cowboys, 7:30 p.m., Karnes City Poss Johnson Field
Notes: Louise (5-3) was the fourth seed in District 16. D’Hanis (6-0) was the top seed in District 15. Louise lost three of its last four games. Louise’s Daylon Machicek has passed for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns. The winner advances to the area round against the winner of Saturday’s Eldorado-Iola game.
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Moody Trojans at Victoria West Warriors, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: West, 30-7.
Notes: Moody (3-3, 2-3) travels to Memorial Stadium to play West (4-1, 4-0). West has won its last four games against Moody. West is riding a four-game winning streak. Moody is coming off losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff. West’s Blake Buzzell has passed for 1,130 yards and 16 touchdowns, Chase Patek has rushed for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns, and D’andre Fillmore has 24 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
Canceled: Houston Second Baptist at Victoria St. Joseph; Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Temple Central Texas Christian.
Compiled by Mike Forman
