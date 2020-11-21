District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Moody (3-5, 2-5) at Victoria East (5-3, 4-3), 2 p.m. Friday
Victoria West (6-1, 6-0) at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (7-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buccaneer Stadium
Class 3A, Division I Regional
Hallettsville (10-2) vs. Lorena (9-2), TBA Friday, Wimberley
Yoakum (9-2) vs. Columbus (10-2)
Industrial (11-1) vs. Lago Vista (8-3)
Class 2A, Division I Regional
Ganado (6-4) vs. Refugio (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Victoria Memorial
Shiner (10-0) vs. Mason (7-4)
Class 2A, Division II Regional
Falls City (9-2) vs. D’Hanis (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Jourdanton
TAPPS Division II Area
St. Joseph (3-3) vs. Houston Second Baptist (4-1)
TAPPS Division IV Regional
Shiner St. Paul (5-1) vs. Bryan Brazos Christian (4-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.