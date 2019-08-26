Friday’s Games
(All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Non-District
- Calhoun at Victoria West
- Victoria East at Columbia
- Cuero at Bay City
- El Campo at Texas City, 7 p.m.
- Geronimo Navarro at Gonzales
- Corpus Christi King at Beeville
- Wharton at Sealy
- East Bernard at Rice Consolidated
- Palacios at Skidmore-Tynan
- Shiner at Hallettsville
- Mathis at Industrial
- Boerne at Yoakum
- Goliad at Columbus
- Edna at Caldwell
- Karnes City at Kenedy
- Robstown at Bloomington
- Refugio at Tidehaven
- Ganado at Louise
- Boling at Van Vleck
- Schulenburg at Stockdale
- Pettus at Nixon-Smiley
- Yorktown at Shiner St. Paul
- Weimar at Manor Tech
- Flatonia at Runge
- Three Rivers at Falls City
- Brackettville at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 7 p.m.
Six-Man
Round Rock Concordia at Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
