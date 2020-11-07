Football logo

Thursday

Bi-District

Class 4A, Division II

Cuero (5-5) vs. Navarro (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Karnes City

Class 3A, Division II

Rice Consolidated (4-5) vs. Buffalo (8-2), 7:30 p.m., Tomball ISD

Van Vleck (3-5) vs. Franklin (7-2), 7:30 p.m., Waller

Class 2A, Division I

Shiner (8-0) vs. Harper (2-8), 7 p.m., La Vernia

Ganado (4-4) vs. Johnson City (4-6), 7:30 p.m., Bastrop Memorial

Weimar (2-6) vs. Mason (6-4), 7 p.m., Buda

Flatonia (4-3) vs. Ozona (7-3), 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Comalander

Kenedy (5-2) vs. Ben Bolt (1-1), 7 p.m., Ingleside

District 15-5A, Division I

Gregory-Portland at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Bi-District

Class 4A, Division I

Calhoun (8-2) vs. Zapata (5-1), 7:30 p.m., Alice

El Campo (8-1) vs. Houston Yates (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Houston Barnett

Class 3A, Division I

Yoakum (7-2) vs. McGregor (6-4), 7:30 p.m., Hutto

Class 3A, Division II

Tidehaven (5-4) vs. Rogers (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Navasota

Class 2A, Division II

Yorktown (6-3) vs. Charlotte (3-3), 7 p.m., Floresville

Louise (5-3) vs. D’Hanis (6-0), 7:30 p.m., Karnes City

Falls City (7-2) vs. La Pryor (2-4), 7:30 p.m., Somerset

District 15-5A, Division I

Corpus Christi Moody at Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division II, District 4

Houston Second Baptist at Victoria St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3

Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Temple Central Texas Christian

Saturday

Bi-District

Class 3A, Division I

Hallettsville (8-2) vs. Little River Academy (7-3), 2 p.m., Bastrop Memorial

Palacios (6-3) vs. Lyford (5-1), 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Buccaneer

TBA

Class 3A, Division I Bi-District

Industrial (9-1)

Edna (5-5)

Class 2A, Division II Bi-District

Runge (6-3) vs. Bruni (3-2)

Forfeit

Class 2A, Division I

Refugio (9-0) over Riviera

