Thursday
Bi-District
Class 4A, Division II
Cuero (5-5) vs. Navarro (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Karnes City
Class 3A, Division II
Rice Consolidated (4-5) vs. Buffalo (8-2), 7:30 p.m., Tomball ISD
Van Vleck (3-5) vs. Franklin (7-2), 7:30 p.m., Waller
Class 2A, Division I
Shiner (8-0) vs. Harper (2-8), 7 p.m., La Vernia
Ganado (4-4) vs. Johnson City (4-6), 7:30 p.m., Bastrop Memorial
Weimar (2-6) vs. Mason (6-4), 7 p.m., Buda
Flatonia (4-3) vs. Ozona (7-3), 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Comalander
Kenedy (5-2) vs. Ben Bolt (1-1), 7 p.m., Ingleside
District 15-5A, Division I
Gregory-Portland at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Bi-District
Class 4A, Division I
Calhoun (8-2) vs. Zapata (5-1), 7:30 p.m., Alice
El Campo (8-1) vs. Houston Yates (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Houston Barnett
Class 3A, Division I
Yoakum (7-2) vs. McGregor (6-4), 7:30 p.m., Hutto
Class 3A, Division II
Tidehaven (5-4) vs. Rogers (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Navasota
Class 2A, Division II
Yorktown (6-3) vs. Charlotte (3-3), 7 p.m., Floresville
Louise (5-3) vs. D’Hanis (6-0), 7:30 p.m., Karnes City
Falls City (7-2) vs. La Pryor (2-4), 7:30 p.m., Somerset
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Moody at Victoria West, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division II, District 4
Houston Second Baptist at Victoria St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division III/IV, District 3
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Temple Central Texas Christian
Saturday
Bi-District
Class 3A, Division I
Hallettsville (8-2) vs. Little River Academy (7-3), 2 p.m., Bastrop Memorial
Palacios (6-3) vs. Lyford (5-1), 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Buccaneer
TBA
Class 3A, Division I Bi-District
Industrial (9-1)
Edna (5-5)
Class 2A, Division II Bi-District
Runge (6-3) vs. Bruni (3-2)
Forfeit
Class 2A, Division I
Refugio (9-0) over Riviera
