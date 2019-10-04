Friday’s Games
- Victoria East 50, CC King 20
- Calhoun 55, Alice 7
- El Campo 33, Fulshear 29
- Needville 48, Bay City 27
- Jourdanton 55, Karnes City 7
- Ganado 64, Bloomington 6
- East Bernard 34, Tidehaven 24
- Schulenburg 14, Danbury 0
- St. Joseph 60, Rocksprings 0
- Beeville 50, SA Central Catholic 34
- Shiner 63, Lexington 21
- Kenedy 61, Woodsboro 8
- Weimar 19, Flatonia 7
- Austin Brentwood Christian 35, Yorktown 13
- Louise at Brazos
- Boerne Geneva 36, Shiner St. Paul 17
- San Marcos Academy 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21
- Victoria Cobra Athletics 49, San Antonio Winston 24
