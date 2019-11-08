Thursday’s games
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West 22, Corpus Christi Ray 7
District 15-4A, Division I
- Gonzales 23, Boerne, 9
Friday’s games
District 15-5A, Division II
- Calhoun 17, Corpus Christi Calallen 6
TAPPS Division II, District 5
- St. Joseph 42, Cypress Christian 12
District 13-4A, Division I
- Columbia 17, El Campo 9
District 11-4A, Division II
- Wharton 57, Houston Scarborough 0
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero 34, Wimberley 28
District 13-3A, Division I
- Palacios 21, Hitchcock 18
- Rice Consolidated 21, Hempstead 20
District 14-3A, Division I
- Industrial 20, Edna 14
- Yoakum 32, Goliad 13
- Hallettsville 47, Luling 14
District 15-3A, Division I
- Universal City Randolph 40, Karnes City 7
District 14-3A, Division II
- Ganado 49, Schulenburg 31
- Tidehaven 52, Bloomington 0
- Van Vleck 54, Danbury 15
District 15-3A, Division II
- Nixon-Smiley 29, Dilley 14
District 15-2A, Division I
- Shiner 62, Brazos 6
- Kenedy 46, Yorktown 43
District 16-2A, Division I
- Refguio 53, Three Rivers 14
District 14-2A, Division II
- Flatonia 54, Louise 19
District 15-2A, Division II
- Falls City 62, Pettus 0
District 16-2A, Division II
- Benavides 52, Woodsboro 0
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul 42, San Antonio St. Gerard 14
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Temple Central Texas Christian
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
- Bracken Christian at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
Saturday
District 15-2A, Division II
Runge at D’Hanis, 7 p.m.
