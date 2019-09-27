Friday’s scores
- Corpus Christi Miller at Victoria West
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Carroll
- Calhoun at Gregory-Portland
- El Campo at Needville
- Bay City at Columbia
- Karnes City at San Antonio Cole
- Bloomington at Schulenburg
- East Bernard at Van Vleck
- Danbury at Tidehaven
- St. Joseph at Hallettsville Sacred Heart forfeited by Sacred Heart
- Gonzales 43, Hondo 21
- San Antonio Antonian at Beeville
- Wharton at Cuero
- Industrial at Palacios
- Brazos at Rice Consolidated
- Goliad at Shiner
- Sinton at Yoakum
- Edna at Boling
- Hallettsville at Columbus
- Falls City 63, Nixon-Smiley 28
- Flatonia 41, Yorktown 14
- Weimar 25, Shiner St. Paul 17
- Three Rivers 36, Kenedy 8
- Mart at Refugio
- Stockdale 21, Louise 0
- Runge at Skidmore-Tynan,
- Faith Academy at Bellville Faith Academy
