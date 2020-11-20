Thursday’s Games
District 15-5A
- Victoria East 42, CC Ray 24
Class 2A Area Round
- Shiner 72, Freer 6
Shiner advances to regionals to play the winner of Mason/Kenedy.
- Refugio 55, Flatonia 6
Refugio advances to regionals to play Ganado.
- Ganado 55, Three Rivers 0
Ganado advances to regionals to play Refugio.
Friday’s Games
District 15-5A
- Victoria West 61, CC Carroll 20
Area Round
Class 4A
- Kilgore 27, El Campo 14
- Boerne 27, Calhoun 24
Class 3A
- Yoakum 37, East Chambers 35
Yoakum advances to regionals to play Columbus
- Hallettsville 27, Diboll 0
Hallettsville advances to regionals to play Lorena.
- Industrial 45, Blanco 42
Industrial advances to regionals to play the winner of Lago Vista.
Class 2A
- Falls City 39, Granger 16
Falls City advances to regionals to play D’Hanis
- Mason 41, Kenedy 18
- Snook 58, Yorktown 23
TAPPS Bi-District
Division II
- Victoria St. Joseph 27, Brentwood Christian 21
Saturday’s Games
Area Round
Class 3A
Edna vs Jourdanton, 4 p.m.
TAPPS Bi-District
Division IV
Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs Houston Lutheran, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.