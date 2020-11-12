Bi-District
Class 4A, Division II
- Cuero (5-5) vs. Navarro (8-2), 7 p.m., Karnes City
Class 3A, Division II
- Rice Consolidated (4-5) vs. Buffalo (8-2), 7:30 p.m., Tomball ISD
- Van Vleck (3-5) vs. Franklin (7-2), 7:30 p.m., Waller
Class 2A, Division I
- Shiner (8-0) vs. Harper (2-8), 7 p.m., La Vernia
- Ganado (4-4) vs. Johnson City (4-6), 7:30 p.m., Bastrop Memorial
- Weimar (2-6) vs. Mason (6-4), 7 p.m., Buda
- Flatonia (4-3) vs. Ozona (7-3), 7:30 p.m., San Antonio Comalander
District 15-5A, Division I
- Gregory-Portland at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.