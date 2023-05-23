AUSTIN — Day 1 of the boys golf state tournaments wrapped up on Monday multiple area competitors finished the day in the top-20.

In the Class 2A tournament, which was held at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin, Schulenburg’s Reid Janda had the area’s best total, ending the first day with a 77 to tie for 19th place.

The area’s next best finisher was Weimar’s Weston Pavlik, who shot an 84 to tie for 32nd place.

Weimar’s Hudson Ervin (87) and Schulenburg’s Kaz McBride (86) gave contributions to the two school’s team scores.

In the team standings, Schulenburg ended the day in eighth place with a 355 total while Weimar ended in 10th place after shooting a 363.

Yorktown’s Cameron Willis shot a 97 as an individual to sit outside the top-50.

In the Class 1A tournament, which was held at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Moulton’s Kaddin Tesch ended Day 1 tied for 18th place with three other golfers after shooting an 86.

Day 2 for both tournaments will wrap up on Tuesday.