The final round of the respective UIL girl’s state golf tournaments concluded on Tuesday.
Flatonia’s Jordyn Ponewash had the best finish of area competitors, turning in a two-day score of 173 at Austin’s Lions Municipal Golf Course.
Ponewash shaved seven strokes off her Round 1 score to shoot 83 in the final round and make up three spots on the leaderboard.
Palacios’ Audrey Delgado finished in a three-way tie for 11th place in the Class 3A tournament at Austin’s Jimmy Clay Golf Course with consecutive rounds of 84.
Goliad’s Abby Yanta shot rounds of 90 and 93 to post a two-day score of 183.
For a full list of results, visit the UIL website.
