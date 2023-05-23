AUSTIN – Day 2 of the state golf tournament wrapped up Tuesday and multiple area competitors finished in the top-25.

The area’s top finisher came in the Class 2A tournament at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin, where Schulenburg’s Reid Janda finished 22nd with a total of 161 after shooting an 84 on Tuesday.

Janda led Schulenburg to an eighth place finish in the final event of the year.

Kaz McBride joined Janda in the top-50, finishing 32nd with a total of 171 and teammate Brycen Schramek finished just outside of the top-50 in 52nd with a total of 189. As a team Schulenburg shot a 717.

Finishing just one spot behind Schulenburg as a team was Weimar in ninth.

Weimar also finished just one stroke behind Schulenburg as a team with a total of 718. At the top of the Weimar team was Hudson Ervin and Weston Pavlik, who both finished tied for 32nd with a total of 171. Brady Henke finished 51st with a total of 186.

Yorktown’s Cameron Willis was the lone individual Class 2A golfer from the area and he finished in 56th with a score of 194.

In Class 1A Moulton’s Kaddin Tesch wrapped up his season at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. On the final day of the season Tesch shot a 90 to finish with a total of 176, earning him 25th.