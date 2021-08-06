Over at K&L Tumbletown, a gym located between Yoakum, Hallettsville and Cuero, the tiny gymnasts running around watch as Rayleigh Huette begins her trampoline routine.
Down at Victoria Gymagic, Krista McNary readies herself for another day of training.
Huette is preparing for her third selection on the Trampoline & Tumbling Junior National Team. While McNary is preparing for her first stint on the Senior National Team, third overall.
Both have come to be the top athletes at their respective gyms and both are becoming a constant presence with U.S.A. Gymnastics.
“There’s lots of ups and downs,” Huette said. “Exciting moments. There’s lots of pressure that you have to deal with and nerves. But once you get through the hard part and the training it’s very rewarding going through that and winning or doing the best you can. It’s a very rewarding sport.”
“At first I really didn’t think I was going to make it,” McNary said. “But whenever I did find out I made it I was super excited. It was just a lot of harder training, upping my difficulty in my routine to get to this moment.”
Both found their way into gymnastics in similar ways. Their parents saw energetic children and put them in the sport at three years old to burn some of that energy.
Yet, both Huette and McNary found their skillsets growing with each year they continued to train. Now they find themselves as models for all the new gymnasts coming in to look up to.
“She’ll be in the gym and the little ones go ‘That’s Rayleigh,’” said K&L Tumbletown coach Kim Brown. “It’s pretty cool. It’s given our whole gym a positive cause they’re seeing, yes you may be from a small town, doesn’t matter. You can still set the sky as a limit and reach your goals.”
Huette, 15, a sophomore at Weimar, first qualified for the junior national team when she was 12, not yet a junior but her scores were high enough to qualify.
McNary, 17, a senior at East, was on the same team and the two have accompanied each other to various competitions in Europe, including the Trampoline & Tumbling World Age Games in Spain, Tokyo and Bulgaria.
“I felt honored to be named to the team,” Huette said. “It’s awesome to be able to go to the camps and train with the older people. But after that fire time there’s more pressure cause you feel obligated. Like you have to make it the next time. I have to work my whole ability so that I can make the team the next year.”
The World Age Games is scheduled for Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 26-29, but both gymnasts acknowledge the schedules can change dramatically with COVID-19 still a present threat.
Still, both have described their times with the national teams as invaluable as they’ve been able to train with former Olympian Savanna Vincent and current Olympians Aliaksei Shostak and Nicole Ahsinger.
“It’s amazing to see (Krista) out there with the two Olympians who are in Tokyo right now,” said Victoria Gymagic coach Ashten McAfee-Linney. “She’s on the national team with them, that’s a huge deal. I think it’s great for all the younger kids here to see that something like that is possible.”
Whether or not they will be able to compete in 2021, both Huette and McNary plan on continuing to train to one day vie for a spot on the Olympic team.
