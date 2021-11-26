Football logo

Regional Semifinals

Class 4A, Division I

  • Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21

Class 4A, Division II

  • Cuero 36, Wimberley 26

Class 3A, Division I

  • Lago Vista 33, Edna 29
  • Industrial 38, San Diego 6

Class 3A, Division II

  • Poth 27, Tidehaven 14

Class 2A, Division I

  • Shiner 67, Schulenburg 21
  • Refugio 54, Ganado 7

Class 2A, Division II

  • Falls City 50, Eldorado 26

Semifinals

TAPPS Division IV

Shiner St. Paul 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 15

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.