Regional Semifinals
Class 4A, Division I
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21
Class 4A, Division II
- Cuero 36, Wimberley 26
Class 3A, Division I
- Lago Vista 33, Edna 29
- Industrial 38, San Diego 6
Class 3A, Division II
- Poth 27, Tidehaven 14
Class 2A, Division I
- Shiner 67, Schulenburg 21
- Refugio 54, Ganado 7
Class 2A, Division II
- Falls City 50, Eldorado 26
Semifinals
TAPPS Division IV
Shiner St. Paul 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 15
