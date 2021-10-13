Calhoun vs. Stafford Football
Buy Now

Calhoun's Adrian Chambers rushes with the ball during Friday’s game between Calhoun and Stafford at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

THURSDAY

District 15-4A, Division I

Tuloso-Midway Warriors at Calhoun Sandcrabs

Last year: Calhoun, 42-13.

Notes: Tuloso-Midway (1-5, 0-1) travels from Corpus Christi to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (3-2, 1-0). Calhoun has won its last three games against Tuloso-Midway. Tuloso-Midway was shut out in its district opener against Calallen. Calhoun opened district play with a win over Beeville. Calhoun’s Estaban Cruz, Adrian Chambers, Tony Hensley and Jacob Laughlin have combined to rush for 1,478 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.

Twitter: @mikeforman21

Recommended For You


Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.