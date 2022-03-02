Tom-Tom Relays
When:
- Thursday
Where:
- Yoakum Bulldog Stadium
Times:
- 2 p.m., field events; 2:30 p.m., 3,200-meter run; conclusion of field events, running events.
Teams:
- Yoakum, Bloomington, Calhoun, Cuero, El Campo, Industrial, Rockport-Fulton, Sealy, Victoria East, Victoria West.
Shirley Frnka Relays
When:
- Thursday
Where:
- Goliad Tiger Field
Times:
- noon, field events; 1 p.m., 3,200-meter run; 5 p.m., running events.
Teams:
- Goliad, Edna, Palacios, Tidehaven, Hallettsville, Refugio, Sinton, Kenedy, Skidmore-Tynan, Orange Grove, Banquete.
Coach Aaron Houston Relays
When:
- Thursday
Where:
- Woodsboro Coach Aaron Houston Stadium
Times:
- 3:30 p.m., field events; 3:50 p.m., 3,200-meter run; conclusion of field events, running events.
Teams: Woodsboro, Aransas Pass, Austwell-Tivoli, Beeville, Victoria Faith Academy, Freer, George West, McMullen County, Odem, Port Aransas, Victoria St. Joseph, Taft, Yorktown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.