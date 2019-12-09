Katie Gwosdz wasn’t able to finish her high school career on the volleyball court.
So getting back on it one more time meant everything to her.
Gwosdz, a senior for Yorktown had to sit and watch as her Kitty Kat’s lost in four sets to Flatonia in the Class 2A, bi-district round of the playoffs after she went down with an injury in the first set of the match.
After getting an invite to the 11th Annual Victoria College Chick-fil-A All-Star Volleyball Game, Gwosdz knew she had to take part.
“It was really refreshing to get back out there, it just reminded me why I actually love the game,” Gwosdz said. “I’ve been sitting out so long and being able to get out there and play one more time was really exciting.”
23 high school seniors from around the area competed in the All-Star game Monday. Gwosdz and the Maroon team topped the Gray team three sets to none: 25-22, 25-12, 25-23.
The Maroon team jumped out to an early lead and used that to take a first set victory, the maroon team built on that in the second set easily going up two sets to zero.
The gray team bounced back to make things tight in the third set, the maroon team fought back from a six point deficit to take the third set and the match.
December 10, 2019
“It was such an honor just having the opportunity to compete with these girls,” Gwosdz said. “There are so many talented individuals here and it was awesome to be a part of this experience.”
Victoria West senior Kia Willborne was happy to have the chance to play in the All-Star game and said it was a great experience for her both on and off the court.
“It was really fun,” Willborne said. “I love this whole group of girls and it was a great experience. I made new friends, had a great time and it was so fun to be a part of. I’ve grown up watching my friends compete in this event and so to take part in it was great. It felt great being here.”
Willborne is committed to play at Victoria College next year and plans to major in Kinesiology. She was excited to get her first experience on her future home court.
“It was nerve racking to be honest but it was so much fun,” she said. “It made me fall in love with this place even more, I’m just ready to play here now.”
Gwosdz will attend Texas A&M next fall, where she plans to major in nursing. She knows that she might not have many more opportunities to play in a meaningful volleyball game and was glad to be a part of it.
“My goal tonight was just to get a few hits in and enjoy all of this,” she said. “My last game I had to sit out most of and I just wanted to make sure I was able to play and redeem myself.”
Victoria College All-Star Game
Maroon 3, Gray 0
Maroon: 25, 25, 25
Gray: 22, 12, 23
Highlights: (M) Kylann Griffith 2 kills, 6 digs; Reggie Frederick 2 kills, 3 digs; Piper Kallman 3 kills, 6 digs; Karlye Bujnoch 3 kills, 2 digs; Kia Willborn 1 kill, 10 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Kylee Starns 9 digs, 2 aces; Mallory Pokluda 1 kill, 8 assists, 1 block, 3 digs; Katy Gwosdz 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 dig; Megan Rek 6 kills 5 blocks, 1 ace; Ashlyn Davis 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Savannah Wharton 6 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; (G) Paige Weaver 4 digs; Ella Harper 4 kills, 1 block; Tracelyn Ross 2 blocks, 4 digs; Brooke Yanta 2 kills, 3 digs; Bryn Rod 5 assists, 5 digs; Cassidy Rather 8 digs; Toni Ramirez 3 kills, 5 digs; Carley Hewig 1 killl, 4 digs; Cayori Williams 6 kills, 1 block 1 dig; Sarah Rosas 8 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace; Ashley Taylor 7 kills, 3 blocks.
