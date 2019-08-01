Area players earn all-state honorable mention

Cuero’s Jared Barta received honorable mention as a pitcher and first baseman on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state baseball team released Thursday.
El Campo catcher Clay Jung also received honorable mention.
Argyle senior pitcher/outfielder and Canton pitcher/shortstop Johnnie Krawietz shared Player of the Year honors.
Ricky Griffin, who led Argyle to the state championship, was named Coach of the Year.
TSWA Class 4A All-State
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Johnnie Krawietz, Canton, sr.; Chad Ricker, Argyle, sr.; Chase Hampton, Kilgore, jr.
Relief pitcher – (tie_ Dillon Carter, Argyle, sr.; Clayton Chadwick, La Vernia, sr.
Catcher – Travler Moore, Benbrook, sr.
First baseman – Chris Morrow, Waco Robinson, sr.
Second baseman – Preston King, Argyle, sr.
Shortstop – Gus Witt, Kilgore, sr.
Third baseman – Joe Effenberger, Sweeny, sr.
Outfielders – Hayden Clearman, Argyle, sr.; Douglas Hodo, Boerne, sr.; (tie) Caeden Trenkle, Hillsboro, sr.; Blayne Clower, Canton, sr.
Designated hitter – Reed Smith, Lufkin Hudson, sr.
Player of the Year – (tie) Carter, Argyle; Krawietz, Canton
Coach of the Year – Ricky Griffin, Argyle
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Wyatt Cheney, Liberty Hill, sr.; Ryan Galvan, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, sr.; Chris Dickens, Iowa Park, sr.
Relief pitcher – Marshall Oubre, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Peyton Powell, Waco Robinson, sr.; Khalon Clayton, Kilgore, sr.
First baseman – Dylan Theut, Fulshear, sr.
Second baseman – Brooks Howson, Benbrook, jr.
Shortstop – Rawley Hector, Anna, soph.
Third baseman – Payton Poole, Benbrook, soph.
Outfielders – Easton Slovacek, Waco Robinson, jr.; Cade Conway, North Lamar, sr.; Simon Miller, Canton, sr.
Designated hitter – Johnny Gomez, Lubbock Estacado, jr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Jackson Kiddy, Sweeny, sr.; Devin Bennett, Benbrook, soph.; (tie) Seth Smith, Carthage, sr.; Colton Bowman, Bullard, sr.
Relief pitcher – (tie) Braxton Briones, Iowa Park, sr.; Caden Homniok, Sweeny, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Julian Brock, Fulshear, sr.; Brett Cobb, Canyon, sr.
First baseman – Trent Green, Iowa Park, jr.
Second baseman – Dalton Kramer, Devine, jr.
Shortstop – Brenden Dixon, Argyle, sr.
Third baseman – Braxton Hackar, Farmersville, sr.
Outfielders – Zack Betancourt, Levelland, jr.; Zack Robinson, Pampa, jr.; Alex Gonzales, Argyle, jr.
Designated hitter – Hunter Kelley, Sealy, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Jared Barta, Cuero, sr.; Sean Bolin, Argyle, sr.; Brett Brown, Sinton, sr.; Kaleb Gafford, Iowa Park, jr.; Johnny Gomez, Lubbock Estacado, jr.; Peyton Havard, Bridge City, jr.; Hunter Hollan, Spring Hill, jr.; Simon Miller, Canton, sr.; Chris Morrow, Waco Robinson, sr.; Zachary Moses, Sinton, sr.; Bodi Rascon, Decatur, sr.; Zack Robinson, Pampa, jr.; Jordan Rogers, Waco Robinson, jr.; Zane Sparks, Canyon, sr.; Dylan Theut, Fulshear, sr.
Relief pitchers – Joe Effenberger, Sweeny, sr.; CJ Gardner, Bullard, sr.; Logan Hamm, Bridge City, jr.; Nick Menchaca, Godley, sr.
Catchers – Simon Belz, Sunnyvale, sr.; Gunner Capps, Carthage, sr.; Rylan Galvan, Sinton, fr.
Cade Hamilton, Sanger, sr.; Clay Jung, El Campo, jr.; McGwire Martin, Canton, sr.; Keaton Russo, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, sr.; Kory Schmidt, Liberty Hill, sr.; Ashton Smith, Glen Rose, jr.; Kaden Teafatiller, Iowa Park, sr.; Michael Tollerson, Pampa, jr.
First basemen – Jared Barta, Cuero, sr.; Canon Chester, Sinton, fr.; Kale Sawin, FW Western Hills, jr.; Tyler Spears, Wylie, sr.; Blake Ustanik, Lorena, sr.
Second baseman – Gavin Boles, Hardin-Jefferson, sr.; Gavon Clemons, Brownwood, sr.; Michael Mendez, Sinton, sr.
Shortstops – Brett Brown, Sinton, sr.; Clayton Chadwick, La Vernia, sr.; Jackson Cobb, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Cross Gonzalez, Rio Hondo, sr.; Caden Homniok, Sweeny, sr.; Kase Johnson, Iowa Park, sr.; Johnnie Krawietz, Canton, sr.; Dylan Leach, Carthage, soph.; Jordan Rogers, Waco Robinson, jr.
Third basemen – Kaleb Gafford, Iowa Park, jr.; Logan Hamm, Bridge City, jr.; Peyton Havard, Bridge City, jr.; Dakota Leopold, Navarro, jr.; Caldon Livingston, Lorena, sr.; Roc Martinez, Midlothian Heritage, jr.
Outfielders – AJ Bell, Lorena, sr.; Dillon Carter, Argyle, sr.; Duece Ervin, Kilgore, sr.; Easton James, Godley, sr.; Caden Noah, Spring Hill, jr.; Cade Olson, Canyon, sr.; Mitchell Parks, Caldwell, sr.; Gage Wakefield, Bullard, soph.; Ace Whitehead, Lampasas, soph.
