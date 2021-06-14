Shiner sophomore Ryan Peterson injured his elbow in the first round of the playoffs and was unable to pitch during the Comanches’ run to the state tournament.
But Peterson’s performance earned him first-team honors on the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 2A all-state team released Monday.
Peterson was joined on the first team by Weimar sophomore third baseman Hudson Ervin and Weimar senior outfielder Trenton Chenard.
Yoakum junior pitcher Connor Zaruba and Nixon-Smiley senior shortstop Xavier Arias were named to the Class 3A first team, and Calhoun senior shortstop Dalton Alford was picked to the Class 4A first team.
Shiner senior third baseman Jared Shimek, Weimar junior first baseman Jagger Fishbeck and Refugio junior shortstop Jordan Kelley were selected to the Class 2A second team.
Calhoun senior third baseman Sebastian Medera was named to the Class 4A second team.
Shiner senior catcher Cash Shows was chosen on the Class 2A third team.
Yoakum catcher Staton Pakebusch in Class 3A, Shiner catcher Shows and senior first baseman Ty Winkenwerder, and Falls City senior outfielder Jacob Hofauer in Class 2A, have been selected to the THSCA elite all-state team.
Pakebusch, Winkenwerder and Hofauer were selected to participate in THSCBA Class 1A-4A All-Star Game.
The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
